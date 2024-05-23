 Viral video: Nancy Tyagi aces self-stitched backless corset skirt at Cannes, ‘eats 100 professional designers’ say fans | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Viral video: Nancy Tyagi aces self-stitched backless corset skirt at Cannes, ‘eats 100 professional designers’ say fans

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 23, 2024 06:06 PM IST

‘Eats 100 professional designers for breakfast’: Fans drop their jaws in awe over Nancy Tyagi's viral video from Cannes in a self-stitched backless corset skirt

Make way for the Delhi fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi as she takes the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm once again with another self-stitched look - this time in a sultry backless corset, tailing skirt and matching black stole. The 23-year-old self-taught dress designer has been grabbing eyeballs for her stunning self-made outfits ever since her debut at Cannes and fans can't keep calm ever since she dropped her third look.

Nancy Tyagi drops viral video in sultry self-stitched corset skirt at Cannes, ‘eats 100 professional designers’ say fans (Photo by Twitter/Dreamy__Mimi)
Nancy Tyagi drops viral video in sultry self-stitched corset skirt at Cannes, ‘eats 100 professional designers’ say fans (Photo by Twitter/Dreamy__Mimi)

In the video that she recently shared on her social media handle, Nancy is seen sitting and stitching the three-piece outfit that she donned this Thursday. The all-black look features a bling off-shoulder corset top that came with a backless design to ooze oomph and was paired with a black bling long skirt that trailed behind her.

Wearing a pair of black gloves, Nancy completed her sultry look with a feathered stole and a matching handbag. She accessorised her look with a pair of black earrings and pulled back her sleek tresses into a braid that was adorned with beaded tassels.

Opting for a brown lipstick shade for the minimal look, Nancy highlighted the drama with bold winged eyeliner. Channeling the attitude of a queen, Nancy struck sultry poses for the camera and fans were left smitten while Bollywood diva, Jacqueline Fernandez commented “Queen”.

Fans comment on Nancy Tyagi's third look at Cannes 2024 (Photo by Instagram/nancytyagi___)
Fans comment on Nancy Tyagi's third look at Cannes 2024 (Photo by Instagram/nancytyagi___)
Fans comment on Nancy Tyagi's third look at Cannes 2024 (Photo by Instagram/nancytyagi___)
Fans comment on Nancy Tyagi's third look at Cannes 2024 (Photo by Instagram/nancytyagi___)
Fans comment on Nancy Tyagi's third look at Cannes 2024 (Photo by Instagram/nancytyagi___)
Fans comment on Nancy Tyagi's third look at Cannes 2024 (Photo by Instagram/nancytyagi___)

Beginning her journey during the lockdown by recreating viral fashion looks of actors Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebrities, Nancy has now carved a niche in designing and stitching her outfits from scratch, by sourcing fabric materials from local markets in Delhi. Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared one of Nancy’s DIY reels on her Insta Story and asked the influencer to make an outfit for her that not only flattered the designer but also gave a boost to her shot to fame.

