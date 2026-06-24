‘We only wear Italian when in Italy:’ Zendaya dazzles in 2 archival designer pieces for Spider-Man press tour in Rome

Zendaya's method dressing senses are officially tingling. With less than 40 days left until Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres, the actor arrived in Rome alongside her co-star and husband, Tom Holland, for the film's press tour – armed with two impeccable archival looks styled by Law Roach.

Here's a breakdown of what Zendaya wore!

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The 29-year-old actor stepped out at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rome photo call in a dazzling vintage red-and-blue sequinned set from Versace's Fall/Winter 1997 collection, cleverly echoing the superhero's signature colour palette. Later that evening, for the premiere, she slipped into an archival Giorgio Armani Spring 1990 gown – a sheer beaded creation adorned with an elaborate spiderweb motif. Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach turned to two legendary Italian fashion houses for the occasion, or as the stylist succinctly put it on Instagram: “We only wear Italian when in Italy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Let’s take a closer look at her ensembles! Zendaya’s vintage Versace red-and-blue look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let’s take a closer look at her ensembles! Zendaya’s vintage Versace red-and-blue look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Zendaya took a bold approach to method dressing at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rome photo call, channelling the signature colours of the superhero’s iconic suit, in a dazzling vintage Versace ensemble from the Fall/Winter 1997 collection. The two-piece look consisted of a crimson sequinned crop top with a square neckline and thick straps, paired with a sparkling body-skimming mini skirt that combined electric blue sequins with bold red panels at the hem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Zendaya took a bold approach to method dressing at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rome photo call, channelling the signature colours of the superhero’s iconic suit, in a dazzling vintage Versace ensemble from the Fall/Winter 1997 collection. The two-piece look consisted of a crimson sequinned crop top with a square neckline and thick straps, paired with a sparkling body-skimming mini skirt that combined electric blue sequins with bold red panels at the hem. {{/usCountry}}

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Zendaya’s sparkling co-ords were paired with sharp white pointed-toe pumps, which offered a crisp contrast to the saturated sequins. She wore minimal jewellery, opting for delicate stud earrings and a watch. Her hair was styled into a sleek pixie with a dramatic side-swept fringe that framed her face and highlighted her cheekbones. Soft rosy blush, luminous skin and glossy nude lips completed the ensemble.

Zendaya’s archival Giorgio Armani web dress

For the evening premiere, Zendaya stepped out in a vintage Giorgio Armani Spring 1990 gown that paid a striking homage to Spider-Man's most iconic motif. The sleeveless dress featured a sheer nude base overlaid with intricate beaded web-like embroidery that stretched from the round neckline down to the hem in shimmering arcs and geometric lines. The spiderweb pattern wrapped around the bodice before cascading into a fluid midi skirt, creating the illusion of a web spun delicately across her silhouette. A tiny jewelled spider accent at the waist served as the finishing touch.

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Zendaya paired the dress with glittering pointed-toe pumps and slender drop earrings from Tiffany and Co., that elongated the neck without distracting from the intricate beadwork. Her hair was styled into a sculpted 1920s-inspired finger-wave bob, with soft curls framing her face and enhancing the vintage mood of the ensemble. Her makeup echoed the same era, featuring softly smoked eyes, sculpted cheeks and a nude-brown lip. The result was a creation that proved once again that when Zendaya and Law Roach commit to a theme, they do so with precision, wit and an impeccable understanding of fashion history.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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