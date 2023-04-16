When Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta named Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata inspiring people in her life

Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan, became Miss India 2023 pageant. The 19-year-old won the coveted Femina Miss India World 2023 crown in a grand ceremony. While Nandini bagged the winning title, Delhi's Shreya Poonja became the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang the 2nd runner-up. Before winning the Miss India title, Nandini gave an interview to the Miss India organisation, where she named Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata, the two inspiring and influential people in her life. Keep scrolling to know more.

Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta names Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata inspiring people in her life. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata inspired and influenced Miss India 2023

Hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, Nandini Gupta holds a Business Management degree. In an interview, Nandini revealed the most influential person in her life. "The most influential person in my life is Sir Ratan Tata, the man who does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by Millions and always grounded," she said. Naming Priyanka Chopra as the beauty queen that inspired her, Nandini said, “Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, who received the national title at a very young age, likewise made India proud at the National and International level. She gave back to society and excelled as an actor. She inspires people, has a great sense of humour and has the zeal to gain more as she grows.”

Additionally, Nandini said she wanted to compete in the Miss India pageant since she was a 10-year-old. "As a 10-year-old, I always wanted to compete in Femina Miss India when I wanted the crown for its beauty. But as I grew old, I realised it is just much more than the crown; it's a journey that only a few get to experience. A platform that gives you wings to fly high. Miss India is a place which makes an ordinary girl extraordinary, keeping her simplicity intact."

Meanwhile, Nandini will now represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant, to be held in the United Arab Emirates.