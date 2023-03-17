Sunny Leone is always up for something sartorial when it comes to fashion. From casual ensembles to decking up as a dapper model in a hoodie, to showing us how to embrace the festive side in stunning sequined ethnic ensembles, Sunny can do it all. Her fashion diaries are our favourite and for all the right reasons. Sunny keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro, and with every snippet, she keeps reinstating her love for sartorial fashion. Sunny's fashion snippets are goals for us, and she also ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile.

When Sunny Leone says, ‘cute jumper,’ she means this...(Instagram/@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone’s jumper and jogger set are goals

Sunny, on Friday, gave us major casual fashion goals, and showed us how to embrace this confusing weather. It is sometimes hot and sometimes cold, often making us confused about what to wear outside. But when it comes to this weather, we would like to refer to Sunny’s wardrobe. The actor played muse to fashion designer Nehaa Mangalam and picked a casual ensemble from the shelves of the fashion designer. The actor ensured to keep it chic, stylish and cute with her cute jumper and a pair of sassy joggers. Calling it her “cute jumper,” Sunny picked a multicoloured jumper sweater featuring full sleeves, stripes at the sleeves, a closed neckline and cropped details. Showing off a bit of her midriff, Sunny further teamed it with a pair of black joggers with pockets on both sides at the knees. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in classic black stilettos and looked gorgeous as ever as she posed in a white hallway of sorts. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part as she gave us fashion inspo for the upcoming weekend. In minimal makeup look, Sunny further complemented her casual ensemble for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

