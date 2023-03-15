Sunny Leone lights up Dallas in a slip silver sequin dress. Pics inside

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to looking dapper in a hoodie, to sharing snippets from her festive diaries in stunning ethnic ensembles, Sunny’s fashion diaries are replete with inspo for her fans to refer to. Sunny's sense of sartorial fashion is well-known and loved for all the right reasons. The actor keeps serving inspo and fashion statements with every new look – each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Sunny, on Wednesday, gave us fresh fashion inspo as she shared a string of pictures of herself from Dallas. The actor is currently on her US tour, and she reached Dallas, a town in Texas. Sunny shared a slew of pictures from the photoshoot at Dallas and we are smitten. The actor played muse to fashion designer house PLATINOIR and picked a stunning ensemble for the pictures. Sunny decked up in a slip sequined silver short dress as she looked like a queen. Sunny's silver short dress featured a plunging neckline and silver feather embellishments on one side of the neckline. The attire hugged Sunny’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly, all the while adding more oomph to her look. Take a look at her pictures here.

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings and a golden bracelet in one hand. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she smiled for the cameras and looked like a diva. Sunny opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble and let her slip short dress do all the talking. Assisted by makeup artist Ricardo Ferrise, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

