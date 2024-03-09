 Who is Krystyna Pyszková, the Miss World 2024 winner from Czech Republic | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
71st Miss World: Who is Krystyna Pyszková, the Miss World 2024 winner from Czech Republic

71st Miss World: Who is Krystyna Pyszková, the Miss World 2024 winner from Czech Republic

Krishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Mar 09, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic won the 71st Miss World title today in a grand event held in Mumbai. Here's all you need to know about her.

Krystyna Pyszková won the Miss World 2024 pageant. The 71st Miss World was held in India after a 28-year-long hiatus on March 9 in Mumbai. The grand event saw contestants from over 115 countries. 24-year-old Krystyna competed against these beauty queens and grabbed the coveted title. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor at the star-studded show. Keep scrolling to know about the 71st Miss World title winner.

Miss World 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková getting crowned by Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska. (Instagram)

All you need to know about Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková

Krystyna Pyszková is from Czech Republic. Apart from winning the ultimate Miss World title, the 24-year-old's journey in the beauty pageant is full of remarkable achievements. She was named Miss Europe during the Top 4 selection along with Yasmin Azaytoun of Lebanon (Miss Asia and Oceania), Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago (Miss America), and Lesego Chombo of Botswana (Miss Africa). She also won the Best Fashion Designer Award - Europe during the competition. She wore a spectacular red and black embroidered gown that captured the essence of her heritage.

Meanwhile, Krystyna Pyszková is studying for two degrees in Law and Business Administration. She is also an international model. She also founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. According to Miss World Organisation, her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania. She enjoys playing the Transverse flute and the violin and has a passion for Music and Art, having spent nine years in an art academy.

For her Beauty With A Purpose project, Krystyna concentrated on the work she developed in Tanzania, where she inaugurated a school and contributed as a volunteer to promote quality education for children. Because education is her passion, she decided to open her foundation in the Czech Republic, focusing on providing several educational programs not only for children but also for the elderly and mentally disabled people.

Lastly, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon is the First Runner-Up.

Follow Us On