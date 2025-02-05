'Who on earth pays 20 lakh rent in Kolkata? Your favourite wedding designer Sabyasachi': Take a tour

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Kolkata flagship store reflects his 25-year-old brand's essence with a beautiful blend of Indian heritage and multicultural aesthetic. In a new video, VJ-turned-content-creator Shenaz Treasury (Shenaz Treasurywala) gave a glimpse inside the Kolkata store, which features red as a prominent colour. Also read | Sabyasachi shares post thanking 'partner' Kumar Mangalam Birla for 'safeguarding his brand's legacy' Shenaz Treasury has given a glimpse inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Kolkata store. (Instagram/ Shenaz Treasury)

Sabyasachi store commands a rent of ₹ 20 lakh?

The bold and vibrant store's design is inspired by Sabyasachi's hometown, Kolkata, and features a unique blend of artistry and craftsmanship. The store itself is a work of art, featuring intricate designs, ornate details, and a curated selection of Sabyasachi's finest creations.

In her Instagram video, Shenaz spoke about how Sabyasachi's luxurious Kolkata store comes with a staggering rent of ‘over ₹20 lakh per month’. Interestingly, it was reported in 2022 that the estimated rent for Sabyasachi's Mumbai store is little under ₹2 crore per month.

Check out her post:

‘He created a freaking temple’

Shenaz said as she tried out the designer's creations while giving a tour of his Kolkata store, “Who on earth pays ₹20 lakh rent in Kolkata? Well keep watching... chandeliers dripping in elegance, antique photo frames that should belong in a museum, and the kind of velvet sofas that you sit on and feel rich. And oh my God! The staircase, it is a red carpet moment waiting to happen. They have literally packed every inch with opulence.”

She added, “I decided to try a lehenga... an ₹8 lakh rupee lehenga. My mom would have fainted on the spot... and the most expensive pieces of jewellery? ₹4 crore! The rent for this place is rumoured to be over ₹20 lakh a month – this is the level of luxury we are dealing with. Sabyasachi did not just build a store, he created a freaking temple. Go buy down and maybe try a lehenga, even if you are not getting married...”

She wrote in her caption, “WHO PAYS ₹20 LAKHS RENT IN KOLKATA?! Well, your favourite wedding designer does! From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the royal elegance of Sabyasachi’s store — this place is a fashion temple, not just a boutique. Think chandeliers, vintage frames, velvet sofas, and a staircase that deserves its own red carpet! And the price tags? ₹8 lakh lehengas, ₹1 crore bridal sets — even the washroom feels luxurious!"

Whether you're a fashion enthusiast or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, like Shenaz, Sabyasachi's Kolkata store is located on Lake Road.