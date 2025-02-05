'Who on earth pays ₹20 lakh rent in Kolkata? Your favourite wedding designer Sabyasachi': Take a tour
Shenaz Treasury shared an inside video of Sabyasachi's Kolkata store and said the designer has 'literally packed every inch with opulence'. Take a virtual tour.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Kolkata flagship store reflects his 25-year-old brand's essence with a beautiful blend of Indian heritage and multicultural aesthetic. In a new video, VJ-turned-content-creator Shenaz Treasury (Shenaz Treasurywala) gave a glimpse inside the Kolkata store, which features red as a prominent colour. Also read | Sabyasachi shares post thanking 'partner' Kumar Mangalam Birla for 'safeguarding his brand's legacy'
Sabyasachi store commands a rent of ₹20 lakh?
The bold and vibrant store's design is inspired by Sabyasachi's hometown, Kolkata, and features a unique blend of artistry and craftsmanship. The store itself is a work of art, featuring intricate designs, ornate details, and a curated selection of Sabyasachi's finest creations.
In her Instagram video, Shenaz spoke about how Sabyasachi's luxurious Kolkata store comes with a staggering rent of ‘over ₹20 lakh per month’. Interestingly, it was reported in 2022 that the estimated rent for Sabyasachi's Mumbai store is little under ₹2 crore per month.
Check out her post:
‘He created a freaking temple’
Shenaz said as she tried out the designer's creations while giving a tour of his Kolkata store, “Who on earth pays ₹20 lakh rent in Kolkata? Well keep watching... chandeliers dripping in elegance, antique photo frames that should belong in a museum, and the kind of velvet sofas that you sit on and feel rich. And oh my God! The staircase, it is a red carpet moment waiting to happen. They have literally packed every inch with opulence.”
She added, “I decided to try a lehenga... an ₹8 lakh rupee lehenga. My mom would have fainted on the spot... and the most expensive pieces of jewellery? ₹4 crore! The rent for this place is rumoured to be over ₹20 lakh a month – this is the level of luxury we are dealing with. Sabyasachi did not just build a store, he created a freaking temple. Go buy down and maybe try a lehenga, even if you are not getting married...”
She wrote in her caption, “WHO PAYS ₹20 LAKHS RENT IN KOLKATA?! Well, your favourite wedding designer does! From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the royal elegance of Sabyasachi’s store — this place is a fashion temple, not just a boutique. Think chandeliers, vintage frames, velvet sofas, and a staircase that deserves its own red carpet! And the price tags? ₹8 lakh lehengas, ₹1 crore bridal sets — even the washroom feels luxurious!"
Whether you're a fashion enthusiast or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, like Shenaz, Sabyasachi's Kolkata store is located on Lake Road.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.