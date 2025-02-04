Sabyasachi shares post thanking 'partner' Kumar Mangalam Birla for 'safeguarding his brand's legacy'

Aditya Birla Group, a prominent Indian multinational Fortune 500 company, boasts a collection of many brands. As per a 2023 report by Financialexpress.com, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) holds a 51 percent stake in the designer brand, Sabyasachi Calcutta. Now, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has taken to Instagram Stories to share an intriguing post that hints at a bigger merger between his brand and business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's company. Also read | Alia Bhatt steals the show at Sabyasachi 25-year anniversary event Sabyasachi has shared a post lauding Kumar Mangalam Birla and the Birla family. (File Photos)

Sabyasachi runs his eponymous Indian luxury fashion brand that has gained global recognition and has become known for its stunning and intricate designs that blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern sensibilities.

'Contributed immensely towards nation building'

On Tuesday, Sabysachi spoke about how industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla was helping him 'safeguard the legacy of the brand' without divulging further details. The designer wrote, “The Birla family has contributed immensely towards nation building; especially the preservation of art, culture and education in India. Though our lives were very different, the shared importance of these values united us in purpose.”

'I cannot think of a better partner'

The designer further added, “I cannot think of a better partner than Kumar Mangalam Birla to safeguard the legacy of the brand, even beyond my lifetime and fulfil our shared dream of creating India's first global luxury brand.”

He concluded, “From all of us at Sabyasachi, thank you Mr Birla for your continued support.” Interestingly, Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, singer Ananya Birla, is often spotted in Sabysachi's designs at events and weddings.

Check out Sabyasachi's Instagram Stories thanking Kumar Mangalam Birla.

More about the designer and his brand

Sabyasachi's success is shining example of Indian craftsmanship and design excellence with everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Hillary Clinton having worn his designs. Sabyasachi has also collaborated with international brands like Christian Louboutin and Pottery Barn, further expanding its global reach.

Back home, Sabyasachi has dressed many Indian celebrities, including Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra on their wedding day, which has helped increase the brand's visibility. The brand was founded by Sabyasachi in 1999.