Alia Bhatt recalls wedding memories she will ‘cherish forever’, celebrates 25 years of Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt has worn outfits designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi on several occasions in her career. Be it her appearance last year at the MET Gala or her wedding attire, Sabyasachi has collaborated with the actor for making some of the best designs. As the designer celebrated his 25th year with an extravagant show in Mumbai on Saturday, Alia celebrated his journey with a sweet Instagram post and shared memories of working with him over the years. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ananya Panday smile and pose for paparazzi at Sabyasachi's show. Watch) Sabyasachi designed Alia Bhatt's ivory organza saree for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia recalls wedding memories in Sabyasachi design

In her new Instagram post, Alia shared a series of pictures from last evening's outfit. She wore a handcrafted black Murshidabad silk saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the designer's runway show. Another video saw her getting ready for the Met Gala last year, where she said that she has always ‘felt my best’ wearing the designer's creations.

In the caption, Alia began: "25 years of crafting dreams, preserving heritage, and redefining excellence. To me Sabya, you are more than a designer—you’re a visionary and a storyteller.

I’ve been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I’ll cherish forever). Your work isn’t just fashion—it’s art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse."

She went on to add, "You once said, “I believe that the best fashion comes from a deep understanding of culture and heritage.” And that’s exactly what you do. Your commitment to Indian craftsmanship and culture is an inspiration to us all 🫶🏼

Here’s to many more years of brilliance and magic!!!!!

Happy 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️

P.S : still can’t get over the show you created last night.. okay bye 👋"

More details

Sabyasachi designed the elegant ivory embroidered drape for Alia's wedding day. Alia's wedding trousseu was also a custom-made Sabyasachi lehenga with ‘the fourteenth of april’ written on her dupatta with golden embroidery. The two tied the knot on April 14, 2022 at their residence in Mumbai.

In fact, Alia rewore the saree when she went to collect the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2023.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra. She has the spy thriller Alpha, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.