Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ananya Panday smile and pose for paparazzi at Sabyasachi's show. Watch

Many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala and Bipasha Basu, attended designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities posing for the paparazzi at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha) Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sobhita Dhulipala attended Sabyasachi's show.

What Alia, Sonam wore

For the event, Alia wore a black saree and a sleeveless embellished blouse. She also opted for earrings. The actor tied her hair into a bun. She gave different poses for the paparazzi as she arrived at the event.

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black outfit--a pencil skirt and a top, with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. She completed her look with a necklace.

Rhea took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her sister Sonam. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial.. By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior Style @rheakapoor with @abhilashatd Beauty @namratasoni Hair @bbhiral #25yearsofsabyasachi."

What Deepika Padukone, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu wore

Sobhita Dhulipala was seen in a printed black and brown long bodycon dress. She opted for black heels. Both Ananya Panday and Banita Sandhu opted for black outfits. Bipasha Basu wore a black and golden saree and paired it with a black blouse.

Deepika Padukone opened the show for the designer She walked the ramp for the first time after her daughter Dua Padukone Singh's birth. She wore a loose cream shirt, matching trousers, and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery. The actor tied her hair into a high bun and wore glasses too. Deepika and Christy Turlington closed the show together.

Deepika, Alia's films

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. In the film, Deepika played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

Fans will see Alia in the spy drama Alpha with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe. She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.