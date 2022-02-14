Yami Gautam lays sensual date night fashion cues for V-Day in black bodysuit

Love is in the air as it is Valentine's Day and while couples are gearing up to look their best on dinner date tonight, we got your fashion woes sorted courtesy Bollywood hottie Yami Gautam's sensual pictures in a black bodysuit. Going bold this Valentine's Day, Yami ditched red for a steamy all-black look in a bodysuit and baggy pants and we can't wait to recreate this fashion style to grab all the spotlight on our date night.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in a sizzling manner. The pictures featured the diva donning the black bodysuit that came with a daring sweetheart plunge neckline to raise the hotness quotient and sported full sleeves.

The ensemble was tucked inside a pair of high-waist black trousers that came with a baggy fit and were held at the waist with a black belt. Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Yami left her mid-parted tresses open in beachy waves. Opting to go sans accessories, Yami decided to let her sultry ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Yami set the Internet on fire.

The bodysuit is credited to Greece fashion label, The C Edition, that boasts of inspiring women to be confident through wearable art, bodysuit style. The black cotton bodysuit originally costs 13000€ or ₹11,12,892 approximately.

Yami Gautam's bodysuit from The C Edition (https://thecedition.com/)

Yami Gautam was styled by fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta.