Your next favourite kurta set might cost less than 600; 8 picks to choose from

There is something unbeatable about a good kurta set. It is the one outfit category that can make you look instantly dressed without spending hours deciding what goes with what. A pretty kurta, matching bottoms, and a dupatta are basically the easiest formula for looking polished on days when you want comfort and style to coexist.

Your favourite kurta set might cost less than ₹ 600(Pinterest)

While Indian wear often gets associated with heavy embroidery, occasion wear, and higher price tags, everyday fashion has changed. Today, the most-loved kurta sets are the ones that fit into real life. The ones you can wear to work, college, casual lunches, family gatherings, festive mornings, or even those random plans where you need to look put together in minutes.You do not need to spend a fortune to build a versatile ethnic wardrobe. From flowy Anarkalis to easy A-line silhouettes, floral prints, and breathable fabrics, these kurta sets under ₹600 prove that budget fashion can still look stylish, comfortable, and thoughtfully designed.

Affordable kurta sets that deserve a spot in your wardrobe

1.

ANNI DESIGNER Viscose Printed A Line Kurta with Palazzo for ...

A line kurtas are loved because they create an elegant shape while keeping the outfit comfortable and effortless. This viscose kurta set brings together a flattering V neckline, long sleeves, and a relaxed flare that gives the outfit a graceful fall.

The green printed design adds a refreshing touch, making it perfect for everyday wear without looking too basic. The palazzo pairing keeps the overall look flowy and modern, allowing easy movement throughout the day.

This is the kind of set that works beautifully for office hours, casual outings, and even relaxed festive plans. Pair it with delicate earrings and flats for a simple yet polished ethnic look.

2.

Nermosa Women Printed Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set with Dupat...

{{^usCountry}} Anarkali silhouettes have a way of making every outfit feel a little more special. The flowing flare, feminine shape, and movement of the fabric instantly elevate the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anarkali silhouettes have a way of making every outfit feel a little more special. The flowing flare, feminine shape, and movement of the fabric instantly elevate the look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This printed Anarkali set combines traditional charm with everyday comfort. The pant pairing makes it practical for modern wardrobes, while the dupatta completes the classic ethnic feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This printed Anarkali set combines traditional charm with everyday comfort. The pant pairing makes it practical for modern wardrobes, while the dupatta completes the classic ethnic feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is a great option for occasions where you want something graceful but not overly heavy. Add jhumkas, a small handbag, and comfortable footwear to create an effortless festive look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is a great option for occasions where you want something graceful but not overly heavy. Add jhumkas, a small handbag, and comfortable footwear to create an effortless festive look. {{/usCountry}}

For those who prefer simple, wearable ethnic pieces, this cotton kurta set is a wardrobe essential.

The A line kurta gives a relaxed and flattering fit, while the matching pants keep the outfit contemporary and easy to style. Cotton makes it a comfortable choice for long days when you want your outfit to feel breathable.

This set works especially well for workwear, daily errands, and casual plans. Keep the styling minimal with a watch, small earrings, and flats for a clean everyday look.

4.

KLOSIA Women Viscose Printed Kurta Pant with Dupatta

A coordinated kurta set is always a safe choice because it removes the effort of mixing and matching pieces.

This Klosia set features a printed viscose kurta paired with matching pants and a dupatta, creating a complete ethnic outfit in one go. The fabric gives the outfit a soft flow, while the print adds personality.

Wear it for office days, casual celebrations, or lunch outings. Style it with oxidised jewellery and sandals for a look that feels elegant without trying too hard.

5.

GoSriKi Women Silk Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pan...

For days when you want your ethnic wear to feel slightly more festive, this embroidered kurta set brings a dressier touch.

The straight kurta silhouette keeps the look classic, while the embroidery adds detail and richness. The silk blend fabric gives the outfit a smoother finish, making it suitable for family gatherings, festive occasions, and evening plans.

The dupatta adds the final layer of elegance, allowing you to style it traditionally or keep it modern with minimal accessories.

6.

KLOSIA Women Rayon Anarkali Kurta Pant and Dupatta Set

Rayon is known for its soft texture and beautiful drape, which makes it ideal for flowy ethnic silhouettes.

This Anarkali set gives you the elegance of a traditional outfit while keeping comfort at the centre. The flare adds movement, and the pant style makes it easier to carry through long hours.

It is a great choice for small celebrations, casual festive wear, or days when you want your outfit to feel feminine and comfortable.

7.

Arayna Women Cotton Floral Printed Straight Kurta with Palaz...

Nothing says easy summer dressing quite like a floral cotton kurta set.

This Arayna outfit brings together a straight kurta and palazzo pants, creating a relaxed silhouette that feels fresh and wearable. The floral print gives it a cheerful vibe, while the cotton fabric makes it suitable for warmer days.

Pair it with a tote bag, simple jewellery, and comfortable sandals for a perfect daytime ethnic look.

8.

ANNI Designer Viscose Printed Kurta Pant Dupatta Set

A three piece kurta set is a classic wardrobe investment because it gives you multiple styling possibilities.

This viscose set features a straight fit kurta, three quarter sleeves, matching pants, and a dupatta that completes the outfit. The printed design keeps it interesting, while the silhouette makes it versatile.

Wear it for casual office days, family meetups, or festive lunches. Add statement earrings to instantly dress it up.

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Affordable kurta sets: FAQs Are kurta sets under ₹ 600 good for daily wear? Yes, many budget kurta sets are designed specifically for everyday use. Look for breathable fabrics like cotton, viscose, and rayon for better comfort.

What accessories go best with simple kurta sets? Oxidised jewellery, jhumkas, watches, sling bags, and embroidered flats work beautifully with everyday ethnic wear.

Can affordable kurta sets be styled for festive occasions? Absolutely. The right accessories can instantly elevate a simple kurta set. Add earrings, bangles, a dupatta drape, and festive footwear to create a celebration-ready outfit.

Which kurta style is best for a flattering fit? A line and Anarkali kurtas are popular because they create a comfortable shape and allow easy movement. Straight kurtas are also great for a clean, structured look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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