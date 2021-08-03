Zareen Khan looks like a summer dream in seafoam green thigh-slit wrap gown

Setting the fashion police on immediate alert as fans adored her pictures spellbound, Bollywood diva Zareen Khan looked like a summer dream in a seafoam green wrap gown that accentuated her form and hugged her in all the right places. Taking the Internet by storm, Zareen exuded a unique blend of feminine fragility and power in the sultry ensemble that looked too flattering to miss.

Taking to her social media handle, Zareen shared a slew of pictures where she could be seen putting her sartorial foot forward and flaunting her perfect curves. The pictures feature the diva donning the ribbed wrap gown that came in seafoam green colour and sported full sleeves with sequins all over.

Featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit to add to the oomph factor, the gown looked perfect for a cocktail party. Completing her attire with a pair of contrasting white heels, Zareen accessorised her look only with a pair of rectangular white and golden earrings from Minerali.

Leaving her sleek mid-parted tresses open down her back, Zareen amplified the glam quotient with a dab of bright pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Zareen set the Internet on fire as fashion lovers take cues to slay at the next party.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla’s eponymous brand, House Of Neeta Lulla, which boasts of a perfect fusion of cultural and ethnic influences blended with contemporary design and celebrates tradition and evolution through its collections while intricately weaving every garment to perfection with impeccable artistry and quality. The label draws style inspirations from Edwardian silhouettes and patterns yet remains deeply rooted in tradition and forms.

Zareen Khan was styled by fashion stylists and costume designers Vibhuti Chamria and Avani Pratap Gumber.

