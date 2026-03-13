Zendaya channels Carrie Bradshaw in iconic white 3D floral dress from Sex and the City for Essence award show

What if the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw from 1998’s Sex and the City was played by Zendaya? Safe to say, fans don’t have to leave it up to imagination anymore because the actor has made it clear that she can channel the same bold, fashion-forward energy! Amid swirling rumours that longtime sweethearts Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot, the Challengers actor made a striking appearance at the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards with a fashion moment that felt both nostalgic and statement-making. Here's a breakdown of the look! (AP; Pinterest)

Also Read | Are Zendaya and Tom Holland already married? Her stylist Law Roach’s claim fuels wedding buzz

She arrived at the event wearing a white minidress adorned with a dramatic oversized 3D flower – the very same piece famously worn by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The archival nod instantly turned heads, blending bridal elegance with pop-culture nostalgia.

Zendaya also appeared to be subtly flaunting a gold wedding band on her left ring finger. The sighting comes shortly after the actor attended the Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 10, where she stepped out in a crisp white ensemble cinched at the waist with a chunky black belt, again showing off the same gold band alongside her other jewellery.

Earlier, at the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) on March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and image curator, Law Roach, seemed to slyly hint at the private wedding while speaking to a red-carpet reporter – fuelling speculation that the couple may have quietly tied the knot away from the spotlight.

Let’s take a closer look at Zendaya’s iconic style statement!