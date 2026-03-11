‘New bride’ Zendaya wins hearts with bridal inspired dress and wedding band at Louis Vuitton's show
Fans cannot keep calm over the latest style that Zendaya served at the LV show. They are decoding every element and sleuthing for wedding-inspo in her look.
On March 10, Zendaya attended Paris Fashion Week to see the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2026-2027 show. Bringing electrifying energy to the front row, her appearance was chic and bridal-inspired. Let's decode her avant-garde look, consisting of a mix-match of styles, silhouettes and hemlines.
Fans were head over heels in love with this look and could not stop lauding every aspect of the ensemble, praising her natural charisma at these fashion events, while others identified the dress as resembling an avant-garde version of a wedding look. But before we dive into the dress, let's take a closer look at the ring that's creating buzz online.
Wedding ring
Netizens spotted a wedding ring, a golden ring stacked with studded rings. They took to X to share zoomed-in pictures of her well-accessorised hands from the LV look, but it was the much-anticipated golden ring that caught attention. Fans expressed their joy and enthusiasm for the couple. They have been rooting for Hollywood's It Couple since the beginning.
More about the look
The look undoubtedly resembles key features of a bridal gown, whether it is the layered voluminous front slit bubble skirt with illusionary trail, the monochrome head-to-toe palette, or perhaps the secret wedding buzz that further places this otherwise frontrow look within a bridalwear lens. But this is where the similarity ends, as the ensemble then veers into more androgynous territory with a dramatic high-neck structured bodice, sharp collars, and rolled-up sleeves finished with cufflinks.
Visually, the outfit has been divided into two halves, and the waist plays the critical stylistic role to ensure that. While the top is more restrained and structured, the bottom appears softer, more feminine, and flowy. The puffy skirt's low hemline adds a chic touch, jazzing up the outfit through subtle hemline variation.
The actor doubled down on acceserisation. She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps, hoops, a bracelet and a golden ring (which has everyone talking), along with stacked studded rings. The head-turning highlight of her look is also her fluffy pixie cut, which makes her appear youthful and radiant. If you look closer, her hairstyle finds the perfect middle ground between a bob and a pixie (so maybe a bixie!)
If this look were to be regarded as bridalwear, it would be a chic androgynous variant with a touch of power dressing, thanks to the bodice, and generous amounts of grace via the hippy hemline, while also making the entire look appropriate for front-row style.
What are the fan reactions?
Fans are gushing over the actor's stunning couture look. Given how gracefully she carried herself in the outfit, one fan couldn't help but comment, "Oooooohhhhh she knows🔥She knows who the hell she is ✨We love that for her".
Since this appearance is after the wedding rumours, one fan enthusiastically commented, “It’s giving wedding vibesss!”
Another narrowed in on her pumps, which looked too tall, remarking, “She’s a pro in them heels.” The star walks around comfortably in those surprisingly tall heels, making one user share their personal anecdote, “She walks in those Kate’s like I do my crocs 😭😩” Adding to this, one fan observed her model-like ease, "She's a modelll!!!"
One user commented, “Mrs Holland has arrived," adding to the speculation of her secret marriage with Tom Holland, and confirmed by her stylist, Law Roach. This all-white look and the golden ring further add to the rumour. But there is no official confirmation from the couple's side.
One user noted how Zendaya always manages to keep her style fresh, and this time she won hearts because of her unique hairstyle, “I love that she’s keeping things interesting. This haircut looks amazing on her. It’s so cool. She’s stunning and so talented, yet not in our faces every day, truly #goals inspiring.”
