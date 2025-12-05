Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall exchanges vows with longtime partner Russell Thomas in intimate London wedding

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas are now married! The longtime couple exchanged vows on December 4 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, choosing a small London setting and a guest list limited to 12 people. Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas pose on the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 1.(AFP)

The event was brief and formal. Cattrall wore a tailored Dior suit styled by Patricia Field, along with gloves by Cornelia James and a hat by milliner Philip Treacy. Thomas opted for a custom Richard James suit, according to People magazine. The choices were simple and in line with the couple’s preference for understatement rather than spectacle.

A relationship that started with a BBC interview

Cattrall and Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC, after she appeared on an episode of Woman’s Hour. They stayed in touch online. She later told Glamour that he reached out through a direct message. “Russell and I met at the BBC, he was working at the BBC and we liked each other. He followed me and I followed him on Twitter (now X), he direct messaged me,” she said, describing the interaction as “very, very modern.”

The connection continued across countries. Thomas eventually visited her in Vancouver, a trip she once described as a leap of faith that worked out. Since then, they have been together. Their public comments over the years have been limited, though Cattrall has acknowledged that the relationship moved easily. In 2020, she told People magazine that they “got along great” and that the ease of the partnership stood out. She also mentioned his humor and confident personality.

Kim Cattrall on steady, private relationship with Russell Thomas

The couple kept most of their personal life off the record. They appeared together occasionally but avoided frequent public updates. In June 2025, Cattrall said in an interview with The Times that they “had such a blast” throughout their years together. She described Thomas as someone who followed his own path and carried a slightly rebellious streak.

The ceremony marked a quiet milestone for the long-time couple. With the formalities now complete, the newly married pair continue the life they have built largely away from public attention - private, steady, and shaped by a shared understanding of how they prefer to live and work.

