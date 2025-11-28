Lil Jon's net worth: How much has Ravens vs Bengals halftime performer earned?

Lil Jon is set to perform during the 2025 Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) Lil Jon has performed in New York for two consecutive shows on the Thanksgiving Parade and NFL Thanksgiving halftime. Here's all we know about his net worth. Lil Jon prepares to light up the halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens vs the Cincinnati Bengals Thanksgiving night game. Amid his performances, his rising fortune is estimated to be around $30–35 million.

What is Lil Jon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Jon’s net worth in 2025 is around $30 million.

The 54-year-old rapper, born Jonathan Smith, made his mark in the early 2000s by pioneering the “crunk” sub-genre through his group Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, and later via solo hits like Turn Down for What (with DJ Snake), which opened the door to global EDM-crossover success.

Lil Jon became a sought-after producer and collaborator, working with a wide spectrum of musicians across several genres, so his influence went beyond his own records. Many popular songs were influenced by his production style, which was characterized by strong drums and catchy hooks.

His financial position is the result of decades of work in acting, producing, touring, DJing, music, and other business endeavors.

Most of his earnings are from music production and royalties, live DJ shows and concerts or guest appearances on TV shows and films.

He also has an energy drink product line called Crunk. His other product lines include Oakley sunglasses.

NFL Thanksgiving halftime show spotlight

On November 27, 2025, Lil Jon is slated to headline the halftime show during the Ravens vs. Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the halftime performance after around 90 minutes of game playoffering Lil Jon a massive live platform in front of national TV audiences and NFL fans.

The same morning, Lil Jon also performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the kids.