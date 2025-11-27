Celebrity makeup artist Ambika Pillai reveals how she lost 5 kg after intense weight fluctuations: ‘No bread, chapati…’

Celebrity makeup artist Ambika Pillai opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing how she lost 5 kilos. She shared how her weight loss journey was anything but easy. Every person has a topic they feel uncomfortable talking or discussing. For her, it's her weight because the journey has been so mentally and physically challenging. She added, “I am not sensitive about not my age for sure, but definitely my weight and then of course tried every single diet, lost weight, put it back on, put on more weight.” Your weight can drop faster if you modify your dietary choices and cooking style!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Weight fluctuations

She struggled with weight fluctuations a lot. Ambika visited a cardiologist because of blood pressure issues, and during the checkup, the doctor advised her to start tracking her weight seriously. She said, “I just knew he was saying it for my own good, that if I lose weight, I can stop all my meds.” It suggests how weight loss can help, even reduce the need for medication. She urged others who faced the same issue to join her on the health journey; otherwise, overlooking weight-related problems would cause more medical complications.

Diet modifications

To get past the plateau and fluctuations, Ambika did several diet modifications. “No bread, chapati, rice, paratha, malwa paratha. So right now, I am eating a whole bunch of vegetables, mostly raw and chicken and fish, all of that, mostly steamed or air-fried, and that's it. I have lost five kilos”

She cut out all forms of bread, which are mainly carbs. Ambika also prioritises the healthier cooking style, which is steamed instead of deep frying or roasting. Following this diet, she lost five kilos. So what are the takeaways? If you too suffer from weight fluctuations, then modifying your cooking style and reducing unhealthy carb-heavy foods would help in bringing forth an actual noticeable difference on your weighing scale.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

