Zing of eclecticism
It’s hard to picture a Suneet Varma show minus his unshamedly whizz-bang sexiness. A hint of decolletage, the dramatic swirl of a lehenga skirt and sheen of paillettes - the scenario is always more is more. And why would it be anything else? Unapologetic glamour is something we could all use as a soothing balm after going through the torturous pandemic months. Always a proponent of the look-at-me extravagance, Varma made a strong case for the uninhibited joy of dressing up in this maximalist outing aptly titled, ‘50 Shades Of Happiness’ on Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
Trust Masaba Gupta to delight us with a lip-bitingly desirable outing. The princess of print magicked up a glam leisure squad featuring cheeky twinsets, choli meets bolero hybrids and floaty kaftans. Moreover, p.e.l.l.a’s fashion film was meticulously crafted with poetic montages complementing the designer’s ethereal offerings. Also meriting a special mention is designer Nidhi Yasha, who presented a collection named, The Gypsy Wife inspired by a song by Leonard Cohen. She experimented with myriad surface ornamentations extrapolating them beautifully to recreate the new age bohemia.
Sultan of sequins - Suneet Varma
Borrowing inspiration from the divinity of the lush and visually sumptuous Valley of Flowers, Suneet’s ensembles reflected the spirit of joie de vivre. Varma referenced all elements which give him a creative high - from children’s books to the art of storytelling. Clashing modernity with abstract artwork, he unleashed a tulle frenzy of sorts- statement tiered ruffles flirted with shimmery lehenga and tiered ombre skirts. All in all, the SV bride and her entourage of party girls like to have fun and refuse to be the wilting wallflowers.
Glam-leisure squad goals - Masaba Gupta
Staying true to her bold and vivacious colour obsession, Masaba served us sunshine yellow, pop fuchsia, along with some sensual shades of nudes and classic ebony and ivory. The print maverick spun another eclectic mix of pattern play of our country’s indigenous flora and fauna. What stood out was an interesting play of styling especially the fanny packs and the headphones lending gravitas to her easy chic pieces. Upbeat and utilitarian, chic and craft-centric - Masaba’s world is always an avant-garde collage.
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
Zing of eclecticism
Not just the industry, designers, the consumers have also changed: Masaba Gupta
2020 was a perplexing year that put us, our capabilities to the test: Ritu Kumar
With traditional fabrics, Nigerian designers fashion a new aesthetic
Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant
Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions
- Adding an air of freshness to her stylish summer wardrobe, Amyra Dastur slew Day 1 of promotions for Koi Jaane Na in a green check bralette top and high waist trousers from Zara which were a natural head-turner and we can’t help but swoon over the sexy silhouette
Bhumi Pednekar is all about that easy breezy vibe in floral dress on day out
- During one of her recent casual outings in Bandra, Mumbai, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing a beautiful summery floral dress which she teamed with a Gucci shoulder bag and a pair of beige heels.
Katrina Kaif nails summer look in ribbed crop top and denim shorts, see pics
- Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to flaunt her new haircut but it was her outfit that garnered more attention. Wearing a ribbed bodycon crop top teamed with a pair of mini denim shorts, the Sooryavanshi actor raised summer look goals for the season.
Covid-19 pandemic has changed our perspective on our craft: Pankaj and Nidhi
Katrina, Kareena, Kartik: Aching for a summer hairdo? Take cue from these celebs
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt
- Vaani Kapoor makes hearts skip beats as she radiates confidence with her fearless looks in a lemon bikini top and later in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
Hina Khan in ₹10k crop top and skirt soaks up the sun in Maldives, see pics
- Hina Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actor has been sharing images of herself wearing some of the most stunning tropical print co-ord sets and we are loving it.
Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask
- Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh
- For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt opted to wear a stunning brick brown butterfly blouse and teamed it with a tulle lehenga and dupatta. She was the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever.