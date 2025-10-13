Ahoi Ashtami 2025 date and time: Ahoi Ashtami today; know Ahoi Mata vrat katha, time for sighting stars, shubh muhurat

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ahoi Ashtami falls on Monday, October 13 this year. It falls approximately eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth. Ahoi Ashtami 2025 date and time: Ahoi Ashtami falls approximately eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth. (HT PHOTO)

Also Read | Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali? Check out full list of dates for all 5 days of Festival of Lights

On this day, traditionally, mothers used to fast from dawn to dusk for the wellbeing of their sons. However, in modern times, Ahoi Ashtami fast is observed for the prosperity and long life of all children. Here's everything you need to know about this fast:

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Shubh muhurat and time for sighting stars

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 5:25 PM to 6:38 PM

Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan on Monday, October 13

Sanjh (evening) time for sighting stars - 5:47 PM

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami - 11:05 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:24 PM on October 13, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 11:09 AM on October 14, 2025

Mothers observe a fast on Ahoi Ashtami for their child's health, prosperity and well-being. (HT PHOTO)

Sunset - 5:25 PM

Brahma Muhurat - 4:03 AM to 4:52 AM

Vijaya Muhurat - 1:30 PM to 2:17 PM

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:09 AM to 11:56 AM

Ravi Yoga - 5:41 AM to 12:26 PM

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Vrat katha and significance

On the auspicious occasion of Ashoi Ashtami, it is considered extremely important to recite the Ahoi Ashtami katha. Per Drik Panchang, long ago, a devoted woman accidentally killed baby hoglets while collecting soil for Diwali.

On Ahoi Ashtami, Hindus worship Ahoi Mata and Goddess Lakshmi. (HT PHOTO)

Soon after, her seven sons disappeared. Grieving and repentant, she prayed to Goddess Ahoi Bhagawati on Kartik Krishna Ashtami, fasting and sketching the hoglet’s face. Pleased with her devotion, the Goddess restored her sons. Since then, mothers observe Ahoi Ashtami for their children’s well-being.

According to Hindu beliefs, the Ahoi Ashtami fast is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the sky. Some women also break the fast after sighting the moon, but it might be difficult to follow as the moon rises late in the night on Ahoi Ashtami.