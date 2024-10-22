Ahoi Ashtami 2024: When is Ahoi Ashtami? Date, puja muhurat, vrat time, Ashtami tithi, significance

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: The auspicious festival of Ahoi Ashtami falls four days after Karwa Chauth vrat. On this day, mothers observe a nirjala vrat (fasting without water) for the well-being of their children. They don't eat or drink anything from morning to dusk, and it is concluded after seeing stars in the sky. If you and your loved ones are celebrating the festival, know all about the date, timings, shubh muhurat and more below. Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated with fervour annually.

When is Ahoi Ashtami 2024?

Ahoi Ashtami is generally celebrated four days after Karwa Chauth and eight days before Diwali. It is celebrated in part of North India with much enthusiasm. This year, Ahoi Ashtami falls on October 24.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Puja muhurat, vrat timings, Ashtami tithi and more

As per Drik Panchang, here are all the correct timings you must remember while observing the Ahoi Ashtami vrat.

Muhurat Date/Timings Ahoi Ashtami October 24, Thursday Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat 5:42 pm to 6:59 pm Sanjh (evening) time for sighting the stars 6:06 pm Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami 11:55 pm Ashtami Tithi begins 1:18 am on October 24, 2024 Ashtami Tithi ends 1:58 am on October 25, 2024

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Rituals and significance

Traditionally. Ahoi Ashtami vrat was observed by mothers for the longevity and well-being of their sons. However, in modern times, the fast is kept for both sons and daughters. Devotees worship Goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati on this day. She is the reincarnation of Goddess Parvati. They seek the goddess' blessings for the well-being of their children.

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated eight days before Diwali in Indian households. (Pinterest)

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, mothers wake up early before sunrise and have a pre-dawn meal before starting the fast. They perform aarti and puja of Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati and then start their day-long fast without consuming a drop of water or morsel of food.

To perform the Ahoi Ashtami puja, people draw a sketch of Ahoi Bhagwati Mata on the wall of their house with red colour. Alternatively, an idol or picture of the goddess can also be kept in the puja area or mandir. Devotees also draw or keep symbols of the moon, sun, stars, and holy basil around the idol. After performing the puja, the Ahoi Vrat Katha is read, and the prasad is distributed.