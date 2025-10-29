Akshaya Navami 2025 is on October 30 or October 31? Check correct date, shubh muhurat and vrat katha

Akshaya Navami 2025: This sacred Hindu festival falls on the ninth day of the bright fortnight (shukla paksha) in the Kartik month. It's about reaping eternal rewards for good deeds. On Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami, the amla tree is worshipped, and devotees believe Lord Vishnu and Shiva reside here, making it a powerful spot for prosperity and good health. Also read | On Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami, detox your body with the wonder fruit amla Akshaya Navami 2025: Akshaya Navami is on October 31, Friday. Mark your calendars and get ready to reap eternal rewards. (Made using Gemini AI)

This day marks the beginning of the satya yuga, making it perfect for charity, good deeds, and spiritual growth. The rituals include fasting, performing parikrama of the amla tree, offering food to Lord Vishnu. In West Bengal, this day is celebrated as Jagaddhatri Puja, dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri, another form of Goddess Durga.

Akshaya Navami 2025 date and timings

On Akshaya Navami, worship the amla tree, perform parikrama, and offer food to Lord Vishnu to reap eternal rewards for your good deeds. As per Drik Panchang, Akshaya Navami in 2025 will be observed on Friday, October 31, 2025 in India.

The key timings are:

⦿ Akshaya Navami purvahna time (Puja Muhurat): 6:32 am to 10:03 am

⦿ Duration: 3 hours 31 minutes

⦿ Navami tithi begins: 10:06 am on Thursday, October 30, 2025

⦿ Navami tithi ends: 10:03 am on Friday, October 31, 2025

(Note: All timings are in the local time for New Delhi, India.)

Akshaya Navami vrat katha

The Akshaya Navami vrat katha (legend) primarily focuses on the story of a wealthy merchant's daughter named Kishori and how observing the Akshaya Navami fast and rituals averted a dire prediction of widowhood.

Kishori, was predicted to become a widow soon after marriage. But she didn't lose hope. She dedicated herself to serving saints and followed a special fast and ritual prescribed by a sage.

Kishori's devotion was strong, and she chanted Lord Vishnu's mantra for three years, watered the tulsi plant daily and performed Lord Vishnu's marriage ceremony with Goddess Tulsi on Akshaya Navami. Her sincere devotion paid off. The curse was lifted, and she married Prince Mukund, becoming a queen. The story teaches us that observing Akshaya Navami Vrat with devotion can bring eternal blessings and override even the toughest destiny.