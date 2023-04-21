Akshaya Tritiya 2023: The special time of the year is here. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with pomp and grandeur all over the country every year. One of the most significant festivals of the Hindu community, Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and wealth. On this day, Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi are worshipped together. It is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya, people should purchase gold because its value will never decrease. The word Akshaya means something which cannot be destroyed – hence people perform auspicious rituals on this day. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes, images, messages to send

Akshaya Tritiya brings the promise of prosperity and wealth. It is believed that if gold or silver is purchased on this auspicious day, it will keep adding to the wealth. Auspicious rituals such as investments in real estate and launching a new business are done on this day. As we gear up to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya this year, here are a few wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May the lord keep protecting your prosperity and happiness.

“A seed today is a forest tomorrow.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

This Akshaya Tritiya lets pledge to keep walking towards success and kill all darkness with light of love.

“Your big ideas will lead to big accomplishments. Big accomplishments lead to greater prosperity — not just financially, but in all aspects of life.” ― Daphne Michaels

Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and wealth.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya from me and mine to you and yours. May this year bring wealth and prosperity for you.

“Love is everything, love is God in us. Love what you do, those you do it for, love others and yourself. Love is the key to success, prosperity and happiness. Give love always and you'll never lack love.” ― Val Uchendu

Lord Vishnu is worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya.

“Prosperity is good, happiness is better, and health is the best.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

It is advised to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya.

Purchase gold and silver this Akshaya Tritiya and watch how the lord increases the wealth for you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

“Prosperity is earning enough through your efforts to be able to get up the next morning and do it again.” ― Scott Perry

Happy Akshaya Tritiya to everyone!

With yagna, puja, and rituals, let’s welcome wealth and prosperity into our homes on this auspicious day. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

