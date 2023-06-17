Autistic Pride Day 2023: People with Autism Spectrum Disorder are often confused to be born with a disease. According to World Health Organisation, " Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are a diverse group of conditions. They are characterised by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication. Other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviours, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details and unusual reactions to sensations." Every year, Autistic Pride Day is celebrated to create awareness about the condition and advocate for equality for people born with ASD. Autistic Pride Day 2023: Date, history, significance, quotes(Unsplash)

"People with autism often have co-occurring conditions, including epilepsy, depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as challenging behaviours such as difficulty sleeping and self-injury. The level of intellectual functioning among autistic people varies widely, extending from profound impairment to superior levels,” says World Health Organisation. Here are a few facts to know about the day:

Date:

Every year, June 18 is observed as Autistic Pride Day to create awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder and to make people understand of the need of stopping discrimination against people born with this condition.

History:

In 2005, Aspies for Freedom – a community aiming to create awareness about autism – marked this day to be celebrated as Autistic Pride Day. Since then, it has been celebrated every year.

Significance:

The autistic pride flag symbolises infinite possibilities and diversity. The symbol is of an infinity symbol with rainbow colours filling it. The rainbow symbolises pride. This day calls for awareness about the condition and urges people to smash discrimination against people with ASD and see them through a different lens.

Quotes:

Here are some famous quotes on Autism:

"Autism can’t define me. I define autism." - Kerry Magro

"Everyone has a mountain to climb, and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory." - Rachel Barcellona

