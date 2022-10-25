Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes: Greetings, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your sibling

Bhai Dooj 2022: The special day is almost here. Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. Celebrated during Diwali, Bhai Dooj is observed with the sister putting a mixture of honey, curd and ghee on the forehead of the brother and chanting a special mantra which denotes that he is protected from all kinds of evil. Bhai Dooj, another form of sibling love and protection, will be celebrated on October 26 this year. Every year, during Diwali celebrations, siblings wait for Bhai Dooj to draw the line of protection around each other.

Sibling love is one of the purest forms of love to exist in the world, and the bittersweet nature of it makes it more beautiful. From being their first best friend to looking out for each other, siblings make our life better and interesting. On the auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, siblings express their sense of protection and love for each other through a beautiful ritual. Much like Raksha Bandhan, they shower each other with affection and gifts as well.

As we celebrate Bhai Dooj, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can share on this day.

Happy Bhai Dooj to my Bhai who has always been looking out for me, and making my life better.

“The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble.” – Clara Ortega

Siblings share the purest form of love.

Thank you for making me want to be a better person. Without you, I’d have been lost. Happy Bhai Dooj.

“The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.” – Cali Rae Turner

This Bhai Dooj, I pray that you live for hundred years and continue to make fun of me, be my secret-keeper and my shoulders to cry on.

“Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends.” – Kim Kardashian

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb

Our bittersweet sibling relationship is the best we have, and I’d never have it any other way. Happy Bhai Dooj to you!

“Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can.” – Gregory E. Lang

On this beautiful day of sibling love, I’d like to let you know that I love you the most. You’re the best sibling in the world.