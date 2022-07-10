Bhanu Jayanti 2022: Date, history and significance of the day

Bhanu Jayanti 2022: The special day is celebrated by the Nepalese community all over the world with a whole lot of gradeur and pomp. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of great poet Bhanubhakta Acharya. Known as the adikavi, Bhanubhakta Acharya is celebrated for his contribution to the Nepali language. Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated by Nepalese in India and outside the country as well.

Date:

Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated every year by the people of Nepal, Sikkim, Darjeeling and countries with Nepali-speaking communities such as Myanmar, Bhutan and others. Every year, Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated on the 29th day of the Nepali month of Ashadh. This year, Bhanu Jayanti will be celebrated on July 13.

History:

This day celebrates the Nepali culture – a culture rich with literature, poetry, rituals and the Nepali language. Bhanubhakta Acharya, born on July 13, 1813 initially did his education under the supervision of his grandfather and later moved to Varanasi. He is known for laying the foundation stone of the Nepali language. On this day, the Nepali community promise to take the language forward, make it richer with new forms of written, oral and visual arts and keep preserving their culture and the language.

Significance:

Earlier Nepali was restricted to the oral medium. Bhanubhakta Acharya is considered the first poet who wrote poems in the Nepali language and translated epics such as Ramayana in the Nepali language. Hence, he is considered to be the first Nepali poet. On this day, the novelists, poets and admirers of the Nepali literature celebrate the day together by remembering the great works of adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya. In the auditoriums and halls of the towns and cities, the Nepali community get together and cleebrate with garland ceremony as well.