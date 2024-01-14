Bhogi Pongal 2024: Date, history and significance of South India's harvest festival

Bhogi Pongal is celebrated with great zeal and devotion across the country and is fast approaching. A harvest festival wouldn't be the same without lighting bonfires, indulging in spicy seasonal foods and decorating homes with exquisite flower arrangements. The country observes different customs and practices to commemorate the same event: Pongal, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan. In South India, Pongal celebrations can last up to four days. The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Artists perform during the celebration of Bhogi, the first day of the four-day festival of Pongal, in Hyderabad.(PTI Photo)

The final day of the Bhogi Festival marks the completion of the Tamil Calendar's Margazhi month. The Bhogi celebration is customarily dedicated to Lord Indiran, who is known as the "God of rain." This is an occasion to express gratitude to Lord Indiran for sending enough rain to support the harvest. (Also read: Bhogi Pongal 2024: From thayir sadam to parippu payasam, 5 delicious traditional recipes to make on this day )

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Bhogi Pongal 2024 date

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival is scheduled to be observed on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The propitious puja timings indicate the Bhogi Sankranti Moment at 02:54 AM on January 15.

History of Bhogi Pongal

The first day of the four-day harvest festival, Pongal is known as Bhogi Pongal and has profound cultural and historical roots in South Indian customs. "Bhogi" comes from the Sanskrit word "Bhog," which denotes pleasure and gluttony. The main purpose of Bhogi Pongal is to honour Lord Indra, the god of rain, and it represents the discarding of useless items to make room for a new beginning and crop.

Bhogi Pongal's origins can be found in traditional agricultural customs, where farmers would thank the sun, the land, and their livestock for a bountiful harvest. The story of Lord Krishna raising the Govardhan Hill to save the Gokuli people from Lord Indra's anger is also connected to this day. This incident serves as a reminder of the value of the natural world and environmental preservation.

Bhogi Pongal significance

On Bhogi day, a traditional practice involves the disposal of old and unused items that have become derelict. People light a bonfire, also called Bhogi Mantalu, with wood and other solid fuels before sunrise. As part of the Bhogi ritual, objects that are no longer in use, including furniture, clothing, mats, and old wooden things, are ceremoniously offered to the fire. Getting rid of the old and making room for the new is symbolized by the burning. Families and communities gather around the bonfire, singing and dancing, savouring the fire's warmth, and soaking in the lively atmosphere. Households are also meticulously cleaned, painted, and embellished with vibrant rangolis, mango leaves, and flowers.