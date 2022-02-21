Break-up Day 2022: Wishes, quotes to help you start the day on a fresh note

Break-up Day 2022: The Valentine's week got over with February 14 – the most romantic day f the year when lovers, admirers, friends and loved ones express their love, appreciation for each other and promise to stay by one another's side throughout their life. After Valentine's week, the anti-Valentine's week kickstarted. Anti-Valentine's week is mostly celebrated by people who are not in a relationship or have just got out of one.

The Anti-Valentine's week ends with Break-up Day which is celebrated on February 21. This day marks the end of the cycle of love and hate and urges people to treat bygones as bygones. The Break-up Day is not necessarily a day to celebrate the breaking up of two people in a relationship. It can be a break-up from a bad habit, a bad thought, a toxic lifestyle and many more. Break-up Day is celebrated all across the world to give up on a toxic lifestyle to pave the way for a better future.

As we kickstart the last day of the Anti-Valentine's Week, here's a few wishes, quotes and images which will help you to start the day on a fresh note and make the necessary changes in your life.

Give up that toxic habit. You can do better than that. Happy Break-up Day!

"You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them... but still move on without them." — Mandy Hale

When the dark tunnel of despair ends, the warm amber glow of hope always shines bright. It's the day to pursue that light.

"Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable." — The Wizard of Oz

Happy Break-up Day. Give up all that is hurting you, causing you pain and making you miserable. It's time you make the changes in your life.

“Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path.” —Paulo Coelho

This cycle of love and hate will end, and we will emerge victorious. Happy Break-up Day.

“Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a long time making it.”

“Some things break your heart but fix your vision.”

Break-up with the toxic lifestyle and enjoy the future that your life holds for you.