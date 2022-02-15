Happy Slap Day 2022: Funny wishes and memes to share with friends on first day of Anti-Valentine's Week

Slay Day 2022: Valentine's Week is finally over, and with its end, begins the Anti-Valentine's Week during which singles and people suffering from a recent breakup detox themselves of all the mush they had to deal with from February 7 to 14. Anti-Valentine's Week begins from February 15 with Slap Day and lasts a whole week. People also celebrate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. The last day falls on February 21. Additionally, Anti-Valentine's Week is hugely popular among youngsters.

When Is Slap Day?

Today is Slap Day. It is celebrated on February 15 every year, and this time, it falls on Tuesday. This day is for people who want to slap their ex who cheated on them or gave them an ugly heartbreak out of their lives. We do not mean that you should meet and literally slap them. Instead, slap away all the feelings you have for them and move ahead in life. Also, none of these days includes any violence.

Since Anti-Valentine's Week is all about leaving behind your bad relationships, we thought of helping you celebrate Slap Day in a funny way. So, if you and your friends are celebrating Slap Day, here are some funny wishes and memes that you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Slap Day 2022 Funny Wishes And Memes

Sometimes I wish I was an octopus, so I could slap 8 people at once. Happy Slap Day!

*Slap Day Exists*



Every Mischievous Child and Best Friend be like: pic.twitter.com/PPWxPRVFqD — रचित M❤️ (@rachit1m) February 15, 2022

Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during Valentine's Week. I suggested a slap is the best choice. Happy Slap Day.

Who called it Slap Day and not pic.twitter.com/MSf8wKgXgC — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) February 15, 2022

I hate two-faced people. It's hard to decide which face to slap first. Anyway, Happy Slap Day!

I love your smile, your face and your eyes. Damn, I'm too good at telling lies! Happy Slap Day!

15 Feb - Slap day

16 Feb - Kick Day

17 Feb - Perfume Day

18 Feb - Flirting Day

19 Feb - Confession Day

20 Feb - Missing Day

21 Feb - Breakup Day pic.twitter.com/5hNkdVqBWF — swara💤 (@SwaraMsdian) February 15, 2022

Karma takes a very long time. Let me slap you now. Happy Slap Day.

Happy slap day😁



Humara week toh aj se start hua😂 pic.twitter.com/Mw3TYBBJ4O — Amit Sharma(Dogra)💛 (@Amit_Sharma_7) February 15, 2022

Happy Slap Day everyone.