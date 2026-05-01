Buddha Purnima 2026 date: Celebrating 2588th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha; check timings

Buddha Purnima 2026: On May 1, 2026, millions across the globe gather to celebrate Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak. This year marks the 2588th birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the spiritual leader whose teachings on peace, mindfulness, and compassion formed the foundation of Buddhism. Also read | Why do people meditate on the day of Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima significance

May 1, 2026, marks the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima (also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti.(HT Photo)

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Buddha Purnima is considered the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar. It is considered a unique 'triple anniversary' as it is traditionally believed that three major events in the life of the Buddha occurred on this full moon day: his birth as Prince Siddhartha in Lumbini, his attainment of Nirvana under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, his physical death and final liberation in Kushinagar.

Buddha Purnima 2026 date and timings

According to Drikpanchang.com, Buddha Purnima 2026 falls on Friday, May 1, 2026.

⦿ Purnima tithi begins: 09:12 pm on April 30, 2026

⦿ Purnima tithi ends: 10:52 pm on May 01, 2026

The life of Siddhartha Gautama

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{{^usCountry}} While historical records vary, most scholars place the Buddha’s lifetime between 563–483 BC. Born in Lumbini, Nepal, Siddhartha lived a life of luxury until he witnessed the 'four sights' (an old man, a sick man, a corpse, and an ascetic), which led him to renounce his kingdom and seek an end to human suffering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While historical records vary, most scholars place the Buddha’s lifetime between 563–483 BC. Born in Lumbini, Nepal, Siddhartha lived a life of luxury until he witnessed the 'four sights' (an old man, a sick man, a corpse, and an ascetic), which led him to renounce his kingdom and seek an end to human suffering. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is believed that at the age of 35, he attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, he delivered his first sermon, known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, at Sarnath, and died at the age of 80 in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. More about Buddha Purnima {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is believed that at the age of 35, he attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, he delivered his first sermon, known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, at Sarnath, and died at the age of 80 in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. More about Buddha Purnima {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Buddha Purnima also highlights the intersection of Buddhist and Hindu traditions, though beliefs differ by region. In north India, many consider Buddha to be the ninth incarnation (avatar) of Lord Vishnu, following Lord Krishna (the 8th). Whereas in south India, traditional beliefs often omit Buddha from the Dashavatara (10 incarnations); instead, Balarama is viewed as the 8th incarnation and Krishna as the 9th. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buddha Purnima also highlights the intersection of Buddhist and Hindu traditions, though beliefs differ by region. In north India, many consider Buddha to be the ninth incarnation (avatar) of Lord Vishnu, following Lord Krishna (the 8th). Whereas in south India, traditional beliefs often omit Buddha from the Dashavatara (10 incarnations); instead, Balarama is viewed as the 8th incarnation and Krishna as the 9th. {{/usCountry}}

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However, most practising Buddhists do not view the Buddha as an incarnation of a deity, but rather as a human being who achieved the highest state of spiritual perfection and liberation.

How Buddha Purnima is observed

Devotees celebrate the day with prayer meets, sermons on the life of Buddha, and religious discourses. Common practices include visiting temples, offering flowers, candles, and incense or donating food and clothes to the needy (dana). Many adherents follow a vegetarian diet on this day to practice non-violence (ahimsa).

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