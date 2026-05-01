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Buddha Purnima 2026 date: Celebrating 2588th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha; check timings

Buddha Purnima honours Siddhartha Gautama's birth anniversary. Celebrations include prayer, temple visits, charitable acts, highlighting the Buddha's teachings.

Published on: May 01, 2026 10:27 am IST
Written by Sanya Panwar
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Buddha Purnima 2026: On May 1, 2026, millions across the globe gather to celebrate Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak. This year marks the 2588th birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the spiritual leader whose teachings on peace, mindfulness, and compassion formed the foundation of Buddhism. Also read | Why do people meditate on the day of Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima significance

May 1, 2026, marks the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima (also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti.(HT Photo)

Buddha Purnima is considered the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar. It is considered a unique 'triple anniversary' as it is traditionally believed that three major events in the life of the Buddha occurred on this full moon day: his birth as Prince Siddhartha in Lumbini, his attainment of Nirvana under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, his physical death and final liberation in Kushinagar.

Buddha Purnima 2026 date and timings

According to Drikpanchang.com, Buddha Purnima 2026 falls on Friday, May 1, 2026.

⦿ Purnima tithi begins: 09:12 pm on April 30, 2026

⦿ Purnima tithi ends: 10:52 pm on May 01, 2026

The life of Siddhartha Gautama

However, most practising Buddhists do not view the Buddha as an incarnation of a deity, but rather as a human being who achieved the highest state of spiritual perfection and liberation.

How Buddha Purnima is observed

Devotees celebrate the day with prayer meets, sermons on the life of Buddha, and religious discourses. Common practices include visiting temples, offering flowers, candles, and incense or donating food and clothes to the needy (dana). Many adherents follow a vegetarian diet on this day to practice non-violence (ahimsa).

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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