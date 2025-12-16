Burgundy Christmas trees are this year's most stylish festive decor trends. See pics

As bright and colorful home styles become popular, Christmas decorations are changing too. This holiday season, burgundy has become the main color, replacing bright red and simple styles with a richer look. Many people are decorating their Christmas trees in burgundy, using ornaments, ribbons, garlands, and even flowers in the same deep shade. Why burgundy Christmas trees are becoming the most stylish and elegant decor trend this holiday season(Instagram/makeupshayla)

Some decorators are going even further by choosing burgundy-colored fake Christmas trees instead of green ones. These bold trees look dramatic and elegant, making them perfect for modern homes that enjoy strong and stylish designs.

How to create the burgundy color-drenched look

Texture is important for the burgundy tree trend. Soft velvet bows are very popular, and long ribbons make the tree look full and flowing. Using different shades of red, like cherry red, deep purple, and warm brown, helps add depth and richness to the tree.

Decorators are also adding fake flowers like poinsettias and holly berries to make the tree look more interesting. Warm white lights are used because they make the burgundy color stand out and give the tree a cozy, welcoming feel.

Connection to the Ralph Lauren christmas aesthetic

The burgundy tree trend is linked to the popular “Ralph Lauren Christmas” style. This look is all about tradition and cozy holiday memories. It uses deep colors like burgundy, navy, and dark green, along with plaid patterns, soft velvet, and natural greenery as per Veranda.

After many years of simple decorating, people are now choosing a fuller and more personal style. Old ornaments, gold and brass touches, and family decorations are loved, instead of buying everything new.

A timeless trend for years to come

Whether you fully commit to a burgundy Christmas tree or simply add a few deep red accents, this trend offers a timeless and elegant way to decorate for the holidays. Warm, rich, and full of character, the burgundy tree trend proves that classic style never goes out of fashion.