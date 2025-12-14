From Chicago to New York: Best Christmas markets in US for festive shopping

It is the holiday season, and for many, that means shopping. While markets everywhere strive to attract buyers with special offers and seasonal attractions, some markets are especially renowned for coming alive during the festive season. Where to find the best Christmas markets across the US this season(Unsplash)

These markets are spread around the United States and draw not just those keen on shopping but also those who just want to experience the Christmas vibe.

Here is a list of some of the most prominent Christmas markets in the US:

Christkindlmarket – Chicago, Illinois

The Windy City boasts not one, but three, of these German-inspired markets. According to The Independent, these have special attractions, such as hand-blown glass ornaments and delicacies of German cuisine.

Two of these markets are located within the main city – one close to the Loop, while the other is next to the Wrigley Field Stadium. A third is in the suburb of Aurora. If you are in Chicago, these places are a must-visit.

Georgetown Christmas Market – Georgetown, Colorado

A snow-covered area full of lights and decorations is what the Georgetown Christmas Market looks like. It provides unique experiences, like a horse-drawn wagon ride, and presents great opportunities for shoppers with shops decked up with holiday presents, as per USA Today.

Christmas Village – Baltimore, Maryland

According to destinationrenunions.com, this market is located in the Inner Harbor area of the city. Special attractions include 50 wooden booths housing national and international brands. While shopping here, you can dig into special culinary delights and also find items like jewelry, toys, and arts and crafts sourced from around the world. This place is a must-visit for people who happen to be in the vicinity of the town.

Texas Christkindl Market – Arlington, Texas

This market lasts from November 22 to December 23 and has a distinctly German theme. Apart from the traditional German delights, one can also find special items for children and activities like puppet shows. Gifts and holiday décor items available at shops make this place all the more appealing.

Union Square Holiday Market – New York City, New York

The Union Square Holiday Market in New York is filled with special Christmas delights, featuring vendors selling jewelry, artwork, handicrafts, and culinary treats, all designed to bring the Christmas spirit to you. There are more than 150 vendors present, and customers have a wide range of options to choose from.

FAQs:

What is the location of the Christkindlmarkets in Chicago?

The Christkindlmarkets in Chicago are set up in three locations – close to the Loop, next to Wrigley Field, and in the suburb of Aurora.

What are the dates on which the Texas Christkindl Market is active?

This market lasts from November 22 to December 23.