Chaiti Chhath Puja 2024 calendar: 4-day festival to begin on April 12; know arghya dates, rituals, significance

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Chhath Puja is celebrated twice a year during Chaitra and Kartik months in Hindu calendar. Dedicated to Chhathi Maiyya and Surya Bhagwan, the festival is observed over a span of 4 days, starting with rituals of Nahay Khay followed by Kharna or Lohanda, Sandhya Arghya and concludes with Usha Arghya that's offered to the rising sun on the final day. Chaiti Chhath is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri. The festival is also referred to as Yamuna Chhath. It is believed that the river Yamuna descended on Earth on this day and thus it also marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna or Yamuna Jayanti. (Also read: Is Baisakhi on April 13 or April 14 in 2024? Correct date, history, significance, celebration) Chaiti Chhath Puja 2024: Chaiti Chhath is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Chaiti Chhath is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. Goddess Yamuna is considered one of the eight consorts of Lord Krishna and this is the reason the festival is quite popular in Braj region of India.

Chaiti Chhath or Yamuna Chhath 2024 calendar

Friday, April 12, 2024: Nahay Khay

Saturday, April 13, 2024: Kharna/Lohanda

Sunday, April 14, 2024: Sandhya Arghya

Monday, April 15, 2024: Usha Arghya

Chhath is one of the major festivals in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh. It is celebrated with a lot of devotion and goes on for four days culminating with Usha arghya to Sun God during sunrise.

While Chhath is generally celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Kartik month as per Hindu calendar but in many regions of India, the festival is observed during Chaitra also. The Chhath Puja during this month is also referred to as Chaiti Chhath. In some parts of northern India, especially Braj region, it is also called Yamuna Chhath.

Kartik Chhath vs Chaiti or Yamuna Chhath

Though, the two chhaths are in different months of the year, it is celebrated mostly the same way. The pious festival begins with Nahay-Khay where vratis take bath in holy water, and eat rice, chana dal and bottle gourd sabzi. On Kharna, the second day of Chhath, devotees observe fast from morning to evening and have Rasiya kheer and roti in night. After this a 36-hour arduous fasting begins that goes on throughout the third day and is concluded in the early hours of fourth day.

Thekua, a kind of baked sweet made with wheat and sugar or jaggery, along with fruits are offered to the Sun God and Chhathi maiya. While Chhath Puja in the month of Kartik is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur, the one in the month of Chaitra is relatively subdued.

Yamuna Chhath Shubh Muhurat

Shashthi Tithi begins - 12:04 pm on April 13, 2024

Shashthi Tithi ends - 11:43 am on April 14, 2024