Chhath Puja 2023: Thekua to Rasiya; 8 prasad items you must offer to Chhathi Maiyya

Chhath Puja that falls on the sixth day of Diwali is a major Hindu festival celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal as well as Nepal. It is said that Chhath Puja dates back to thousands of years back and was believed to have originated in the Mithila region of Nepal and Bihar. The four-day festival is dedicated to the Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiyya, who is also considered the daughter of Lord Brahma. Chhath Puja fasting is usually done by women, but men can also observe it. (Also read | Happy Chhath Puja 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings and status updates to share with your loved ones) Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals in Bihar and UP(PTI)

This year Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay on November 17 (Friday), and will be followed by Kharna on November 18 (Saturday), Sandhya Arghya on November 19 (Sunday) and finally Usha Arghya on November 20 (Monday). While Rasiya is prepared on the second day of Chhath, most of the prasads are prepared Day 3 onwards and are distributed on the final day of the festival post morning arghya which is offered to rising sun.

Here are 8 prasad items that are offered to Chhathi Maiyya by devotees:

1. Thekua: Known by many names, this Indian cookie made with whole-wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee, is among the most popular chhat prasads. With slight tweak in ingredients, this prasad item can transform into different avatars from khajuria, tikari and thokni. Thekua, an integral part of the daliya or soopa while worshipping Chhathi Maiyya is also looked forward to by kids after the paaran day puja.

2. Rasiya: The mouthwatering prasad is usually prepared on Day 2 of Chhath Puja, also known as Kharna, and is relished with roti by those keeping Chhath fast. It is usually the last meal before the 36 hours 'nirjala' begins which concludes only after Sandhya Arghya on the next day of Kharna and Usha Arghya in the on the final day of Chhath Puja in the wee hours of the morning after offering arghya to the rising sun. Rasiya is made with mashed ripe bananas, grated coconuts, jaggery, milk, ghee, cardamom powder, chopped nuts and is slow cooked on flame.

3. Banana: A popular bhog item, banana is also an integral part of Chhath Puja. In Hindu mythology, banana tree is considered auspicious and symbolizes Lord Vishnu. It is also considered Chhathi Maiyya's favourite fruit.

4. Khajoor: It is another version of Thekua with certain changes in ingredients. Khajoor or khajuria is made with all-purpose flour or maida, suji or semolina, dry fruits, ghee and sugar is added to it instead of jaggery.

5. Daabh nimbu: The vitamin-C rich Daabh nimbu is not just one of Chhathi Maiyya's favourite offering but is also full of health benefits. High in fibre and essential nutrients, daabh nimbu helps keep the digestive health on track. It is also a superfood for keeping heart diseases at bay with its high antioxidant and flavonoid content.

6. Coconut: Fresh coconut and dishes made of coconut forms an essential part of Chhath prasad. Coconut is a source of instant energy and is rich in good cholesterol. Coconut also has a powerful nutrient mix having good amount of fibre, potassium and iron.

7. Water chestnut: Chhath daliya is filled with healthy and nutritious prasad items that can not only energise you but also keeps you full for longer. One of such delights in water chestnut, also known as singhara. A hydrating and low-calorie fruit, water chestnut has many antioxidants, prevents indigestion, helps regulate blood pressure among other benefits.

8. Sugarcane: The fruit is considered very auspicious for any puja and it is thus part of Chhath Puja too. Besides, the fresh harvest of sugarcane is also offered to goddess Chhathi Maiyaa for her blessings.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!