Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Navami puja vidhi, timings, significance and mantra

The last day or ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami by Hindus annually. On this day, devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Ram worship them, observe a fast, visit temples, prepare special bhog, organise havans, and more. Ram Navami marks the conclusion of the nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. Apart from Lord Ram, Hindus also worship Goddess Siddhidatri on Navami. Read to know all about the date, timings, significance, puja vidhi, bhog, and more below.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on the last day of Chaitra Navratri)

Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

According to Drik Panchang, at the beginning of the universe, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti for creation. The Goddess had no form, and then, Adi-Parashakti appeared in the form of Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. Maa Siddhidatri governs and provides direction and energy to the planet Ketu. She sits on Kamal, rides on the lion and is depicted with four hands. She has Gada in one right hand, Chakra in the other right hand, lotus flower in the left hand, and Shankh in the other left hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis (accomplishments) to her devotees. Even Lord Shiva got all Siddhis by the grace of Goddess Siddhidatri. She is worshipped by humans, Deva, Gandharva, Asura, Yaksha, and Siddha. Lord Shiva got the title of Ardha-Narishwar when Goddess Siddhidatri appeared from his left half.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9 Muhurat:

Chaitra Navratri Navami or Ram Navami falls on Thursday, March 30. Lord Rama was born on this day, during the Madhyahna period (the middle of the day). According to Drik Panchang, Navami tithi starts on March 29 at 9:07 pm and ends on March 30 at 11:30 pm.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9 Significance:

Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Maa Durga, and her name means the one who gives us power. Devotees worship her on Maha Navami, and it is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9 Puja Vidhi and Bhog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Chaitra Navratri Navami, devotees of Maa Durga should begin their day by taking a mahasnan to rid themselves of all impurities and wear new clothes. Some people perform Kanjak or Kanya Pujan on this day by inviting young girls to their homes. These girls are considered the divine manifestation of Maa Durga and devotees worship them by washing their feet, tying holy thread on their wrists, and giving them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams. Maa Siddhidatri and Goddess Durga are also offered this special bhog with sesame seeds and Night blooming jasmine.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9 Mantra:

1) Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2) Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah