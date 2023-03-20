Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023: Puja muhurat, rituals, vidhi and all you want to know

The special time of the year is here. One of the largest Hindu festivals is slated to be celebrated from March 22 to March 30. Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival, which celebrates the nine avatars of Maa Durga, is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Hindus all over the country engage in observing this festival with utmost devotion. The nine avatars of Maa durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri – they are worshipped on each day of the festival. People keep fast and offer bhogs to the goddess during the festival.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana: Puja muhurat, rituals, vidhi

The festival kickstarts with Ghatasthapana, also known as kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana. It is considered one of the most auspicious moments in the festival. Ghatasthapana and Sandhi Puja are common rituals that are observed during Chaitra Navratri as well as Shardiya Navratri.

Here are a few things to know about Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana:

The best time to do Ghatasthapana is during the first one third of the day when Pratipada is prevailing. According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurta is as follows:

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi and Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna

Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 PM on Mar 21 and ends at 08:20 PM on Mar 22.

Meena Lagna begins at 06:23 AM on Mar 22 and ends at 07:32 AM on Mar 22.

According to Drik Panchang, Ghatasthapana should be avoided during Amavasya and nighttime. It is the invocation of Goddess Shakti, and not adhering to the rules of Ghatasthapana can bring the wrath of the goddess. Drik Panchang also says that Ghatasthapana should be avoided during Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga – however, it is not prohibited.

Materials needed for Ghatasthapana include saffron, incense, barley, honeycombs, turmeric bales, flowers, sugar, panchmeva, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaves, cloves, bel patra, amrapatra , the picture of Mata Durga, Turmeric, Kalash, milk, fruits, sweets, mustard. Devotees also light a lamp near to the Ghatasthapana area. It is also advised to light the lamp every day of the festival at the area of Ghatasthapana, while chanting a mantra of Maa Durga.

