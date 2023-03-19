Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Chaitra Navratri 2023 mehendi: Nine mehndi designs for each day of the festival

Chaitra Navratri 2023 mehendi: Nine mehndi designs for each day of the festival

ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
Mar 19, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri mehndi designs 2023: The festive week calls for flaunting your henna-clad hands. Here are beautiful mehendi designs for each day of Navratri

Mehndi or mehendi, also known as henna, is an important part of many Hindu festivals and is often applied during Navratri hence, with Chaitra Navratri around the corner, women can be seen gearing up to apply intricate mehndi designs on their hands and feet where the designs are often symbolic and may include images of the Maa Durga or other deities. Mehndi is also used to decorate the puja thali, which is a tray of offerings that is used during the Navratri rituals since mehndi is considered auspicious during Navratri and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 mehendi: Nine mehndi designs for each day of the festival (Photo by Sehajpal Singh on Unsplash)
Chaitra Navratri 2023 mehendi: Nine mehndi designs for each day of the festival (Photo by Sehajpal Singh on Unsplash)

It is also a way for women to express their creativity and artistic skills so mehndi plays an important role in Chaitra Navratri celebrations and is a beautiful way to adorn oneself and honour the festival's traditions. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Durga where each day of this festival holds a different significance and is dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga including Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Also known as Vasant Navratri, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 22, 2023 to March 30, 2023. Since the festive week calls for flaunting your henna-clad hands, here are beautiful mehendi designs for each day of Navratri:

While the day has a special significance for the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who celebrate the day as Ugadi, people in Maharashtra and Goa celebrate the festival as ‘Gudi Padwa’. It is also celebrated as 'Chaitra Navratri' in some parts of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navratri navaratri festival hindu festival hindu mehendi design + 5 more
navratri navaratri festival hindu festival hindu mehendi design + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out