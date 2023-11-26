Cyber Monday 2023: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

Cyber Monday 2023: The Monday after the US Thanksgiving weekend is known in the e-commerce world as "Cyber Monday". Similar to how physical stores celebrate Black Friday, online merchants typically offer exclusive deals, discounts and promotions on this day. On Cyber Monday, traditional retailers usually offer special sales that are only available online. The result is that Cyber Monday and Black Friday have combined to create a hybrid online and in-store shopping experience that makes it difficult to distinguish between the two days. Searching for deals on a wide range of products has become an important aspect of the holiday shopping season for shoppers. From history to significance, scroll down to find out more about this day. (Also read: Black Friday 2023: How the annual sales day got its name; all you want to know about date, history and significance ) Cyber Monday is a popular online shopping event that takes place on the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. (Freepik)

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Prepare to create your online wishlist as Cyber Monday is just around the corner. This year, the celebration will revolve around extensive online shopping and purchases on Monday, November 27.

History of Cyber Monday

Before 2005, when the National Retail Federation (NRF) first used the term "Cyber Monday", online shopping was at an all-time high. Amazon was founded in 1994, eBay followed in 1995 and Walmart's website debuted in 2000. Consumers soon got used to filling an electronic shopping cart instead of a real one. Despite this, e-commerce retailers felt excluded from the annual Black Friday sales spike that physical stores were guaranteed. Since the first 'official' Cyber Monday in 2005, the event has grown to become the biggest day of the year for online retail.

Cyber Monday significance

Cyber Monday holds significant importance as a major online shopping event, occurring on the Monday following Thanksgiving. Originating in 2005, it has evolved into a global phenomenon, marking a day when consumers seek and capitalize on exclusive online deals and discounts. This digital counterpart to Black Friday has become a crucial part of the holiday shopping season, driving a surge in online sales as retailers offer special promotions, making it an eagerly anticipated day for those looking to secure significant savings on a wide array of products.