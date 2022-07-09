Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Nutritionist-approved diet plan for healthy fasting

Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Maha-ekadashi and Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed by Hindus and on this day Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi are worshipped and a fast is observed to please them. The day falls on the eleventh lunar day (Ekadashi) of Shukla paksha of the Hindu month of Ashadha in June or July. This year Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 10. (Also read: Maha Shivratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind)

On this day Lord Vishnu falls asleep in Ksheersagar or cosmic ocean of milk for a period of four months, on his serpent Sheshnaag's body. The lord is said to wake up after four months on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. In the interim Lord Shiva takes care of the universe.

"This day, a huge yatra or religious procession of pilgrims known as Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadasi Waari Yatra culminates at Pandharpur, in Solapur district in south Maharashtra, situated on the banks of the Chandrabhaga River. Pandharpur is main center of worship of the deity Vitthal, a local form of Vishnu. Lakhs (hundreds of thousands) of pilgrims come to Pandharpur on this day from different parts of Maharashtra," writes nutritionist and gut health expert Avantii Deshpande in her recent Instagram post.

If you are fasting on Ashadhi Ekadashi, Avantii suggests this healthy diet plan. Take a look:

- In the morning, drink a glass of water with some lemon juice, black salt and honey in it.

- After 10 minutes, have tea and coffee if you want, along with peanut laddoo and a handful of mixed nuts and dry fruits.

- In breakfast here are four options for you:

Option 1: Skimmed milk, dry fruit power and any fruit

Option 2: Puffed rajgeera, skimmed milk (or curds), honey, almonds

Option 3: Sweet potato kheer, sago kheer

Option 4: 1 cup curd, 1 bowl of fruit or 1 whole fruit, crunchy nuts

In Lunch you can have:

- Cucumber salad with curd or lemon juice

- Upma, atta roti or sago kanji or varai rice

- 2 glasses buttermilk or peanut curry

- Red pumpkin sabji

Around 4pm, you can have the following:

- 1 cup tea or 1 cup milk

- Fruit or puffed rajgeera laddoo or sauteed sweet potato in ghee or dry fruits

In dinner, here are some options:

- Cut cucumber or cucumber raita and pumpkin sabji

- Varai rice or sago kanji

- Buttermilk or curd, ghee 1/2 tsp

Remember to drink at least 3 litres of water in the day, concludes Avantii.

