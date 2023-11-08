Dhanteras 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi for a prosperous and auspicious celebration

Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is the first day of the Indian festival of Diwali. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika. This year, on Friday, November 10, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated throughout India with tremendous fanfare and pageantry. Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on Dhanteras, is considered to be the Ayurvedic God who passed on the knowledge of Ayurveda to improve mankind and help them overcome the pain of disease. Dhanteras is known for shopping and worshipping Dhanvantri and Lord Kuber. Dhanteras is celebrated to mark the beginning of Diwali, while Bhai Dooj concludes it. (Also read: Dhanteras 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Puja vidhi, timings, auspicious time for shopping, citywise Dhantrayodashi shubh muhurat )

Dhanteras 2023: Important dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make the most of Dhanteras and invite wealth and prosperity into your life, it's important to follow certain do's and avoid certain don'ts. Scroll down to explore the important customs, traditions and practices associated with Dhanteras, providing you with a comprehensive guide to what to do and what to avoid on this auspicious occasion.

Dhanteras 2023 dos and don'ts

Dos

1. On the day of Dhanteras, Lakshmi puja must be performed during Pradosh Kaal, the two hours immediately following sunset. During this time, Lakshmi puja can bring luck and prosperity to the home.

2. People should buy brooms as they are said to be a symbol of the goddess Laxmi. Buying gold and silver coins and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha is also considered auspicious on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. As it is said that the goddess appears in a clean environment, make sure to clean the house the day before Dhanteras.

4. Cow worship is highly revered on Dhanteras. Cows must be fed and given chapati and jaggery.

5. As Lord Dhanvantri is worshipped on this day and is considered the god of medicine, people should help the sick and provide them with medicines.

6. The mantras of Goddess Laxmi and Kuber should be recited as much as possible on this day.

7. It is auspicious to buy salt on this day. Use this salt for cooking on Diwali. To remove all negative energy from the house on Diwali, use a small amount of this salt when cleaning.

Don'ts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. People shouldn't buy sharp objects like knives, forks, scissors, etc. on this auspicious day.

2. People should refrain from selling anything today, as it is customary to buy new things on this auspicious day.

3. Avoid eating non-vegetarian food or tamsik food such as eggs, onions and garlic. For festivals, prepare only satvik food.

4. This day is not considered auspicious for borrowing money, so avoid it.

5. Use diyas and lamps to decorate your house; make sure that no nook or corner is left dark.

6. Refrain from harmful activities like drinking alcohol, gambling etc.

7. On Dhanteras, steer clear of buying anything black. Alternatively, prefer bright colours such as gold, orange, yellow, red, etc.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!