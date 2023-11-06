Diwali 2023: One of the largest festivals is around the corner and we cannot keep calm already. Diwali is celebrated every year with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country and is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year. People wait with bated breath to spend this special day with their loved ones. Homes are decked up in new colours and lights. People buy clothes for their near and dear ones. Children wait for special presents on this day. People also worship Goddess Kali and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Homemade sweets and dishes are prepared and relished with family and friends.

Diwali 2023: 5 ways to celebrate Diwali without crackers

One of the most well-known ways of celebrating Diwali is by bursting crackers. However, there is a significant effect of crackers on the environment, and not in a positive way. Crackers cause a lot of air and sound pollution, which are harmful for humans as well as animals. The waste generated by crackers is harmful for disposal. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, let's have a look at the ways we can celebrate Diwali without crackers:

Light diyas: Diyas are organic, environment-friendly and make the house look beautiful. This Diwali, light diyas and decorate every corner of the home and let happiness walk into the homes and in the hearts.

Make homemade sweets: One of the most special ways of celebrating Diwali is by preparing Diwali-special sweets and desserts. Be it kaju katli or laddoos, Diwali is known for the delectable dishes. We can spend the day with our loved ones and prepare lip-smacking dishes for guests.

Throw a house party: What is a festival without spending it with our loved ones? Invite the dear ones home and spend the day together.

Decorate your home: With lights and colours, we can decorate the home. We can also make small DIY decorative items and hang them outside the main door and the living area.

Exchange thoughtful gifts: this Diwali, gift your loved ones with presents that will let them know how much you care about them.

