Considered one of the most auspicious times of the year by the Hindu community, the festival of lights or Diwali or Deepawali is celebrated with great pomp and show where people decorate their homes with lights, diyas, candles and flowers, doll up in new clothes and give presents to their families, friends and loved ones. People, on this day, get together to celebrate it with their near and dear ones as it is a much-awaited holiday and this year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, 2023 along with Narak Chaturdashi.

Diwali lights 2023: Why we light diyas on Deepawali (Photo by Umesh Soni on Unsplash)

According to Hindu beliefs, during Diwali, a total of 13 diyas are to be lit at different places and each diya has its own significance or a special meaning. It is believed that the one who lights thirteen diyas during Diwali and Dhanteras will be blessed with good health and prosperity.

As per the ancient scriptures and religious texts, 13 diyas are lit on Dhanteras, which are dedicated to Kuber, who is considered the diety of wealth, valuables and splendour. On the other hand, lighting 14 diyas are considered auspicious on Choti Diwali.

Lighting diyas is an important Hindu tradition and is considered auspicious as these earthen lamps are meant to protect against bad spirits or negative energies and symbolise kindness and purity. The Hindu community believes that lighting diyas on Diwali keeps the family is protected from untimely death, brings luck and enlists Lakshmi's blessings for wealth, prosperity and success.

Lighting an earthen lamp is also believed to keep the family that lives in your home at peace and happy, ward off evil spirits from your home and brings pleasure, joy and love. It is believed to signify recovery from both financial and health problems, bring positive energy and prosperity into your life, denotes protection from any negative energy or fights against bad energy, is considered beneficial to your health and also to decorate your home's crossroads which Hindus believe will help bring good vibes into your life.

