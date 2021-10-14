Dussehra 2021: Date, history, facts and significance of the festival

Dussehra 2021: Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15 (Friday) this year with much fervour and zeal. The Hindu festival is observed on Shukla Paksha Dashmi during the month of Ashwin as per Hindu lunar calendar and a day after Maha Navami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri.

Dussehra denotes victory of good over evil and there are two stories that are associated with the festival in Hindu mythology. It is said that it was on this day that goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting for more than nine days. In many parts of the country, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over ten-headed demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

Dussehra 2021: Significance and rituals

The term Dussehra is more common in North Indian states and Karnataka while the term Vijayadashami is more popular in West Bengal.

In North India, Dussehra is celebrated with much fanfare and Ram Lila, an enactment of Lord Rama's story, is organized on all nine days of Navratri culminating with the killing of Ravana and burning of his life-size effigy on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. Dusshehra also signifies getting rid of sins or bad qualities as each head of the Ravana symbolizes one bad quality.

Dussehra for many means beginning preparation for Diwali, which is celebrated 20 days after Vijayadashami, the day when Lord Rama reached Ayodhya with Sita.

Worshipping Shami tree on the day of Vijayadashami holds a great significance in some parts of the country as it is believed that Arjun hid his weapons inside Shami tree during his exile. Shami Puja is also known as Banni Puja and Jammi puja in some of the southern states in India.

Muhurat for Durga Visarjan

On Dashami, devotees also bid adieu to Maa Durga and the visarjan is done either during Aparahna time or Pratahkala while Dashami Tithi is prevailing.

The Dashami Tithi begins at 6:52 pm on October 14 and ends at 6:02 pm on October 15.

The muhurat for Durga Visarjan on Friday, October 15, 2021 starts from 06:22 am and ends at 08:40 am.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON