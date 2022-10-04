Dussehra 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends

Dussehra 2022: The last day of the festival is almost here. Navratri, the largest festival of the Hindus, was celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp across the country in the last ten days. The festival kickstarted on September 26 and will go on till October 5. As we walk towards the end of the festival, sadness and pangs fill our hearts, but also makes us wait for the festival next year with fresh enthusiasm. Dussehra is the time when goodness wins over evil, light wins over darkness. Dussehra emphasises on the importance of knowing that all darkness must end and light must prevail.

In several states, Dussehra is marked by aiming fire to a figure of Ravana loaded with firecrackers which shoot up in the sky putting up a beautiful show of lights and sound. It is believed that Maa Durga triumphed over Mahishasura after a prolonged battle of ten days on Dussehra. As we celebrate the last day, here are a few wishes and messages that you can share with your near and dear ones:

Happy Dussehra. Always remember no matter how thick the darkness is, a faint glimmer of light can kill it all.

“Don't kill but conquer, the Ravana in you.” ― Vikrmn, You By You

Maa Durga triumphed over Mahishasura on this day.

Darkness will be there, sometimes it will feel unending – but at the end of the tunnel, there is always light. Happy Dussehra.

“Remember nobody is good or bad. They are either strong or weak. Strong people stick to their morals, no matter what the trials and tribulations. Weak people, many a times, do not even realise how low they have sunk.” - Amish Tripathi

Dussehra is the win of light over darkness.

Happy Navratri and Dussehra to you and your family. May you find love and light and all things happiness.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Dussehra marks the end of Navratri.

“There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.” ― Idowu Koyenikan

Dussehra reinstates in us that no matter how powerful evil is, a faint glimmer of goodness can destroy it.

Happy Dussehra. May this day help you find the sword of light to kill all kinds of darkness and evil in your life.

“You think that your laws correct evil - they only increase it. There is but one way to end evil - by rendering good for evil to all men without distinction.” ― Leo Tolstoy, Christians and the Law-Courts

Dussehra is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the country.

May you find success, prosperity and happiness in your life on the auspicious day of Dussehra.