Dussehra FAQs answered: Is Dussehra a public holiday to Dussehra 2025 date and Ram Lila tradition, 6 things to know

Dussehra 2025 is almost here. Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil. While in north India, Dussehra festivities include Ramlila performances and effigy burning, in east India, especially Bengal, the end of Durga Puja is celebrated with sindoor khela and dhunuchi dance. Also read | When is Dussehra this year? Check correct date, Vijayadashami shubh muhurat Dussehra 2025: An effigy of Ravana goes up in flames marking the end of Dussehra. (HT File Photo)

What is Dussehra?

Celebrated on the 10th day of the Ashwin month, Dussehra marks two significant triumphs: Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana and Goddess Durga's conquest of Mahishasura, symbolising the restoration of righteousness and protection of the universe.

When is Dussehra 2025?

Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

What are the main rituals of Dussehra?

⦿ Ram Lila performances: Dramatic retellings of the Ramayana, an ancient Indian epic that tells the story of Lord Rama's journey to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana.

⦿ Ravana Dahan: Burning effigies of Ravana, symbolising the destruction of evil.

⦿ Shami tree worship: Worshipping the Shami tree for strength, prosperity, and valour.

⦿ Ayudha puja: Worshipping tools, vehicles, and instruments for prosperity and knowledge.

⦿ Durga visarjan: Immersing Goddess Durga idols in water, signifying the transition from physical form to formlessness.

What is significance of Vijay Muhurat on Dussehra?

Vijay Muhurat is considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures, buying new assets, or performing rituals. In 2025, it will be observed from 2:09 pm to 2:56 pm on October 2, as per Drikpanchang.com.

How is Dussehra celebrated across India?

Dussehra celebrations vary across regions, including Ramlila performances, effigy burning, Durga Puja, Golu doll setups, and cultural events. The regional variations of Dussehra showcase the diversity and richness of Indian culture, while still honouring the core theme of the festival, which is the triumph of good over evil:

⦿ North India: Ram Lila, effigy burning, and Ayudha Puja

⦿ East India (West Bengal): Durga Puja, idol immersion, and Sindoor Khela

⦿ South India: Golu doll setups, processions, and cultural events

⦿ Mysore (Karnataka): royal processions, decorated elephants, and cultural shows

⦿ Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): week-long festival with processions and rituals

Is Dussehra a public holiday?

Yes, Dussehra is a public and bank holiday across many Indian states.