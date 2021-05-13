Eid, a day to reaffirm our faith in humanity

Prayers have power to heal the world, believes actor Shama Sikander. “I would be doing 40 minutes of meditation and I will pray for the world to heal and send out positive energy to people who are suffering or have lost their loved ones. I will wish for courage and strength for them so they can come out of this grief stronger. And a gratitude prayer for many, as we also have a lot to be thankful for which we should not forget,” says Sikander who has been helping her staff during this tough time and to make Eid special for them, she would be sending a special meal- sheer khorma, biryani - for all and would welcome those to her house who can come. Also, she would send Eidis so they could buy whatever they want for themselves or their kids.

Shalini Vij and Sahil Vij

Grief unites us, believes Shalini Vij. On Eid, she has decided to start a support group, ‘In the Loving Memory of…’ which will stand by people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one. “It is okay to be in pain and we want to tell this to people who have lost a family member of a friend. I lost my husband last year, so I know how one feels,” says Vij. Her son, Sahil, will be hosting the first live session of the support group on Eid. They will organise yoga, meditation sessions, and sound healing.

Entrepreneur Pawan Chawla

Eid is an occasion to reinstate our faith in humanity which is higher than any religious affiliation, says entrepreneur Pawan Chawla. “Covid-19 taught us a lot. It made us realise that man-made divisions are meaningless. For me, Eid is a very auspicious day to start something noble. I will begin my mission to help nurses,” he says. He will give out his residence and hotel in Rajinder Nagar to nurses serving Covid-19 patients. “Many don’t want to lend their houses to them. I’ll ensure they live safely and comfortably,” he says.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana

Eid is always an exciting day for children, but not all little ones are lucky to be able to enjoy the day to its fullest. Social activist Yogita Bhayana will be visiting a group of Afghan refugees in Jangpura Bhogal, on Eid, where she wants to spread some festive cheer among the kids. “The Covid-19 situation has left them depressed. I want to cheer up the little ones. I’m preparing hampers of goodies for them along with some home-made seviyan. There’s no bigger joy than seeing children smile,” she says.

blogger Aanam Chashmawala

For blogger Aanam Chashmawala this time EID will be a low-key affair with just her immediate family however, giving back to the society remains important to her. “I’m taking each day to pray for the world to heal a little. And reminiscing all the lovely Eid memories from my childhood. In addition to that I’m working actively to raise more money for the Doctors For You organisation to help with Covid relief. I run a page called What When Wear Wardrobe on IG for almost 4 years now. This time we’re selling donated pieces from not just my wardrobe, but also that of a few other creators as well to help get more funds for this. I will continue to use this to the best of my ability to raise more money to help,” says Chashmawala