Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Bakra Eid best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is one of the holiest Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims across the globe. This year, the festival falls on June 29 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore. The day is marked as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah. Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. To celebrate this holy day, we have curated a list of wishes, greetings, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking of them on Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

Find Eid-ul-Adha best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones inside. (HT Photo)

This is the day of sacrifices and expressing love for Allah. May Allah bless you with the best always.

Eid-ul-Adha is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. (HT Photo)

As we celebrate this holy festival, I am grateful to have you by my side. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Eid-Ul-Adha.

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid al-Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world. (HT Photo)

Whoever wants to meet his Lord, ought to do great deeds and not relate anybody in the love of his Lord. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha.

No shadows to depress you, only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you; these are my wishes for you. Today, tomorrow, and every day. Have a prosperous Eid al-Adha.

It is marked as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah. (HT Photo)

The biggest teaching of Eid-ul-Adha is the eradication of selfishness. May your life be decorated with the teachings of this holy day today and always!

Allah will guide you to achieve the dreams that you have always aspired to fulfil. Have faith in him. I send my best wishes to you on this Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha falls in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah. (HT Photo)

I wish you and your family peace, prosperity and devotion to Allah on this glorious day of Eid-ul-Adha. May the blessings of Allah always be with you in this life and the afterlife.

On this holy day, I want to pray for you and your family's happiness, prosperity and joy. May Allah bless you all.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha include women applying mehndi, visiting the mosque, eating delicious food, giving charity to the poor and sharing the joy with family. (HT Photo)

On this holy day, may Allah accept your sacrifices and bless you with mercy. Have a safe and happy Eid-al-Adha.

