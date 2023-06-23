Eid ul Adha 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, the Muslim community all over the world celebrate Eid ul Adha with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Also referred to as the Feast of the sacrifice, Eid ul Adha is also known as Eid Ul Zuha, Bakra Eid or Bakrid. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 28. This is the time of the year when people return to their homes and to their loved ones to celebrate the day with their near and dear ones. Feasts are prepared at homes and decorations are done. People also donate to charity and observe the special day with prayers and acts of kindness.

Eid ul Adha 2023 gift guide: Meaningful presents for loved ones(Unsplash)

It is a tradition to give presents to each other on this special day of Eid ul Adha. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few gift ideas:

Flowers: Flowers can never go wrong. On the auspicious day of Eid ul Adha, it is important to remind your near and dear ones how much special they are and that you cherish them.

Candles: On Eid ul Adha, homes are cleaned and decorated for the guests to come. Candles come handy for lighting the house. When the candles are Eid-themed, it is even better. Make DIY candles for your loved ones and gift them on Eid ul Adha.

Indoor plants: Plants are very precious gifts as they keep reminding us that with care and affection, relationships can also grow and bloom just like a plant. Gift indoor plants to your friends and family and watch them water it every day and cherish it, just like their relationship with you.

Jewellery: Want to watch your family members yelp with joy as soon as they open the gift? Gift them customised jewellery and they are sure to grin throughout the day thinking about your gift.

Home-cooked food: While every home prepares a feast, you can prepare a special dish that the other person loves a lot and surprise them with your culinary skills. The way to the heart is through the stomach.

