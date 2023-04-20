Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, others to sight Shawwal crescent at this time
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India's Kerala, Kashmir, UAE, Qatar, UK, USA, Morocco and others look for Shawwal crescent moon
Eid moon sighting refers to the traditional practice of Muslims observing the crescent or new moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival where the sighting of the new moon is traditionally done with the naked eye or using telescopes and once the sighting is confirmed, the news is usually broadcasted via media outlets, mosques and community organizations but it's important to note that the exact method of determining the start of the month of Shawwal may vary between different Muslim communities and countries. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the world and Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon tonight, to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr celebrations as Shawwal translates to, ‘festival of breaking of the fast.’
While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon and every year, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr occur approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted. This is because the lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day.
Ramadan takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam or Muslims fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. During the end of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power, which is believed to be the holiest night of the year. It generally falls on the 27th day of Ramadan and is a commemoration of the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 03:44 PM
UAE to sight the crescent for Eid 2023 on this day
The UAE moon-sighting committee has invited Muslims in the country to look out for the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday night to mark Eid 2023.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 03:43 PM
Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs's important message to Muslims in Bahrain ahead of Eid 2023 moon sighting
The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) urged the public in Bahrain to contact the moon-sighting panel if they sight the new Shawwal crescent while Bahrain’s moon-sighting panel will convene on Thursday evening to receive news and testimonies about the birth of new Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 03:39 PM
Moon-sighting committee to meet in Qatar for Eid 2023
In Qatar, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) will meet immediately after the Maghrib or sunset prayer tonight and has called on all Muslims living in the country to sight the Shawwal crescent on Thursday, April 20, 2023 corresponding to Ramadan 29, 1444 AH and head to the headquarters of Awqaf in Dafna (Towers) area to report their testimony if they sight the crescent.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 03:21 PM
Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court calls Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Thursday night, April 20, 2023 or Ramadan 29 1444 AH
In an announcement, the Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the Eid crescent moon on Thursday evening i.e. April 20, 2023 which will correspond to Ramadan 29 and stated that anyone who can sight the crescent of Shawwal with the naked eye or through binoculars must report to the nearest court and register their testimony.