Father's Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your dad

Father's Day, celebrated on June 18, is a special day dedicated to honouring and appreciating fathers and father figures. They are our lifelong heroes, imparting resilience and dedication. From the early days perched on their shoulders to relying on them as best friends and problem-solvers, fathers hold a special place in our hearts. This day acknowledges their relentless efforts in making our lives better. From heartfelt messages and thoughtful gifts to spending quality time together, Father's Day is an opportunity to show fathers how much they are loved and valued. To help you express your feelings, we've curated a collection of wishes and quotes that convey sincere appreciation. Let's make this Father's Day a memorable celebration of their invaluable presence. (Also read: Father's Day 2023: When is Father's Day in India? Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know )

Father's Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages:

Father's Day is an opportunity to show fathers how much they are loved and valued.(HT photo)

To the world's greatest dad, Happy Father's Day! Your strength, wisdom, and love have shaped me into who I am today. I'm forever grateful.

"A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he meant to be." - Frank A. Clark

Fathers are our guiding light, leading us on the right path. (HT photo)

Sending heartfelt wishes on Father's Day to the one who has always been there for me. Thank you for being my rock and my role model. Love you, Dad!

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me." - Jim Valvano

Fathers teach us life's valuable lessons, imparting wisdom and knowledge. (HT photo)

On this special day, I want to thank you, Dad, for all the sacrifices you've made and the love you've given. You're truly one in a million. Happy Father's Day!

“That was when the world wasn't so big and I could see everywhere. It was when my father was a hero and not a human.” ― Markus Zusak, I Am the Messenger

Dads are our biggest cheerleaders, supporting us through and through. (HT photo)

Today and every day, I celebrate you, Dad. Your love and presence have made all the difference. Happy Father's Day!

A father's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible." - Marion C. Garretty

A father's embrace brings comfort and warmth like no other. (HT photo)

You're the one I run to in case of problems, and also when I am super excited to share a happy news. You're my main man. Happy Father's Day.

"A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." - Billy Graham

Dads are our protectors, keeping us safe from harm. (HT photo)

Happy Father's Day to my superhero! Your strength, bravery, and unwavering support make you the greatest dad. I'm blessed to have you in my life.

"A father doesn't tell you that he loves you, he shows you." - Dimitri the Stoneheart

Fathers are our role models, inspiring us to be our best. (HT photo)

“The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.” - Reed B Markham

Happy Father's Day to the dad who can do it all—fixing things, giving advice, and making us laugh. You're simply amazing!

